Wednesday, March 19, 2025
I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love Story

What started as a simple social media exchange soon turned into regular conversations. The two began chatting via direct messages, gradually forming a strong connection. Their bond deepened over time, leading to their first in-person meeting in April 2022.

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love Story

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya


Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most talked-about couples today, recently shared details about their beautiful love story, which unfolded in a unique and contemporary way—through Instagram.

In a conversation with Vogue, the newlyweds revealed how their relationship gradually blossomed, leading to their wedding in 2024.

The Instagram Connection That Started It All

It all began with a fan’s question during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram. A curious follower asked Sobhita, “Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?” Intrigued, she decided to check Naga Chaitanya’s profile and noticed that he was following only about 70 people—one of whom was her.

“I was surprised. I saw that he followed only a handful of people, and I was one of them. That flattered me a little, so I followed him back,” Sobhita recalled in the interview.

From Instagram DMs to Their First Meeting

What started as a simple social media exchange soon turned into regular conversations. The two began chatting via direct messages, gradually forming a strong connection. Their bond deepened over time, leading to their first in-person meeting in April 2022.

Taking the lead, Naga Chaitanya arranged a trip to Mumbai, where they met for breakfast. This meeting became a turning point in their relationship, marking the beginning of a love story that unfolded naturally.

Building a Relationship on Trust and Family Values

Sobhita emphasized that their relationship was built on mutual understanding and respect. The couple made sure to involve their families early on, valuing their approval before taking the next step. Their connection strengthened over time, eventually leading to a heartfelt proposal from Naga Chaitanya.

In December 2024, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Telugu wedding at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family, with elders from both sides guiding the rituals.

“The wedding was a true reflection of our Telugu heritage, carefully planned under the guidance of our elders,” Sobhita shared.

After their wedding, the couple embarked on a honeymoon in Mexico, where they enjoyed quality time together away from the limelight. They also visited the revered temples of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, a place that holds deep spiritual meaning for them.

Their post-marriage life has been filled with love and serenity, allowing them to cherish their journey together while balancing their professional commitments.

