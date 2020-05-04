Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan among many others came together on Sunday for I For India concert.

Artists from across the entertainment industry came together on Sunday evening to raise funds for coronawarriors across the industry. Organised by Facebook, the event was called the ‘I For India’ concert and it managed to raise about 3 crore in just 4 hours and 20 minutes. I For India concert saw several performances by not just some of the biggest names of Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more, but also Hollywood celebrities like Will Smith, Sophie Turner, Mick Jagger, sports personalities like Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and Rohit Sharma and musicians like A R Rahman, Jonas Brothers, Gulzar among many others.

The show was kickstarted by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Akshay Kumar. The latter sung a poem titled Tumse Nahi Ho Payega penned by Manoj Muntashir. Akshay Kumar’s performance was followed by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The duo sung Bollywood classics like Aa Chalkein Tumhe, Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai and urged people to not lose hope.

Alia Bhatt, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, also upped the entertainment quotient as they sung popular songs like Ikk Kudi and Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi and urged people to donate for coronawarriors. Varun Dhawan put up a dance performance with Shiamak Davar dance group while Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan emphasised the importance of connecting with our loved ones during the pandemic.

The cherry on the cake was Shah Rukh Khan’s final act wherein he sung the song ‘Sab Sahi Ho Jayega’ composed by Badshah and penned by lyricist Saini. Interestingly, SRK was joined by his son AbRam who showcased his adorable dance moves on the song. When the superstar insists on singing one more song for the audiences, AbRam cutely says ‘papa enough now’!

