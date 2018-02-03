The Blacklist actress Megan Boone says she is fortunate to work with considerate men who drove a change in narrative of female led characters take the spotlight characters. In an interview with IANS ,the expressed her happiness over the changing nature of worlds view for women she further added i think that sometimes it would be hard for people to imagine what we go through in industry "It's very rewarding and they kind of approach me and seem very excited that they love the show and that never ever stops surprising me and making me happy to be a part of future projects

“I feel there is a tremendous change (for women in showbiz) because the world of film is changing dramatically and I, fortunately, work with gentlemen and people who are extremely warm and are considerate,” Boone told IANS over email.”I think that sometimes it would be hard for people to know what we experience in the industry until these news stories started to come out — and once that was brought to light, the extraordinary co-workers with whom I had the good fortune to work with were able to acknowledge that they really wanted to honour the female characters and make them in a more authoritative and commanding situation,” added the actress, seen as FBI agent Elizabeth Keen in the hit show “The Blacklist”.

“Now, I see that the storyline is moving in a particular direction and, at the same time, the world is starting to acknowledge that they don’t want to keep women under their thumb.”The Blacklist”, which airs in India on Star World, revolves around Boone’s character who works with a criminal-turned-informant, Raymond Reddington (James Spader), to capture some of the world’s most dangerous criminals.On the show, the 34-year-old said: “Well, I know for a fact and also admit that my career has been on ‘The Blacklist’. My professional life has been primarily dis-endeavoured.

“It’s a unique project because we make around 22 hours of content a year as opposed to a film which is a little more than an hour. There is definitely a sense of competence and authority to work on at a fast pace which makes me feel that I am a processor working as Elizabeth Keen and, definitely, ‘The Blacklist’ poses a lot of unique challenges — typically emotionally — that have stretched me as an actress and made it a very challenging and rewarding experience.”

Boone — known for acting gigs in “Law & Order: LA”, “My Bloody Valentine 3D” and “Step Up Revolution” — is enjoying her stint as the lead of the show, which has been lauded by critics and viewers.”I have enjoyed the experience of being the lead on a show and a part of a successful endeavour. I can’t tell the future but I know that definitely opportunities will come my way, for which I am grateful.

“It’s very rewarding and they kind of approach me and seem very excited that they love the show and that never ever stops surprising me and making me happy to be a part of.”As a future project, she is working to equip herself to ensure she sustains for long in showbiz.”Well, I am currently getting a graduate degree in sustainability; so I would like to find ways to produce film and television projects for myself in a way that does not diminish the biosphere necessary for human life.”