Tuesday, November 19, 2024
'I Found A Way In,' Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here



‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has confirmed the development of a sequel to his critically acclaimed 1999 film ‘Dogma’, reported Deadline.

He shared an update on the sequel at the Vulture Festival. He said that he expects Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to return for cameos at least. “Some people will be like, ‘Don’t… touch it. You’ll ruin it,'” said Smith. “And I’m here to tell you: I will. I’m….tickled. I found a way in.”

He seemed certain that Affleck and Damon would reprise their roles as fallen angels Bartleby and Loki.

“I have been able to hold that over both their heads for 25 years, which is why they keep showing up in all the movies,” said Smith, adding, “Expect a cameo from them — more than a cameo. The only way we get a Dogma sequel made is if they’re there. So count on those guys being there.”

Sunday’s panel marks the 25th anniversary of ‘Dogma’, which saw Affleck and Damon’s buddy angels travelling to New Jersey in search of a loophole that will get them back to heaven.

The film also features Linda Fiorentino, Salma Hayek, Alan Rickman, Chris Rock, Jason Lee and Alanis Morissette, as well as Jason Mewes and Smith reprising their roles as Jay and Silent Bob.

‘Dogma’ is a 1999 American fantasy comedy film written and directed by Kevin Smith, who also stars with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, George Carlin, Linda Fiorentino, Janeane Garofalo, Chris Rock, Jason Lee, Salma Hayek, Bud Cort, Alan Rickman, Alanis Morissette in her feature film debut, and Jason Mewes.

It is the fourth film in Smith’s ‘View Askewniverse’ series, which also includes Clerks (1994), Mallrats (1995), Chasing Amy (1997), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), Clerks II (2006), Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019) and Clerks III (2022), reported Deadline.

(With Inputs From ANI)

