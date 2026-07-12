‘I Froze’: Ram Kapoor’s Heartbreaking Revelation About Childhood Abuse Leaves Lock Upp Emotional

Ram Kapoor Child Abuse: In an industry known for its ability to exploit vulnerability, Ram Kapoor, the television superstar, has just delivered one of the rawest, saddest, and most courageous moments that Indian reality television has ever seen. As a participant in the highly stressful captive reality show, Lock Upp Season 2, being aired on Netflix, the actor had an emotional breakdown in one of the recent episodes. He revealed a deeply rooted pain of his childhood that he kept secret from everyone including his own family for 40 years.

What did Ram Kapoor reveal about his childhood abuse?

In a very emotional segment of the show, Ram Kapoor stated that he had been molested when he was studying in a boarding school. The incident occurred when he was just in 8th standard and barely 13 years of age. Reflecting back on this disturbing experience, the actor narrated the incident and elaborated on how the act was committed in the dormitory of his school. He said that a 10th standard student, who was 15 years of age, was spending some time with him on his bed on an ordinary evening when all the kids from the hostel were having fun and laughing.







“He touched me under the blanket,” Ram told, holding back his tears. “There were almost 30-40 kids around at that time, so I froze. I did not know what to do. He kept doing it and I did not know how to react. I did not know whether to say yes or no. Should I tolerate this? Should I scream or not?”

Finally, Ram found it in himself to say, “I do not like it,” after which the other boy stopped and went away.

How did the incident impact Ram Kapoor’s life?

He accepted that the experience changed his character drastically within a single night, changing him from a happy-go-lucky teen into a child suffering from trauma. Nevertheless, there was another twist to the tale in the coming weeks.

The senior student realized the harm he had done to Ram and sincerely apologized to Ram. Ram appreciated the efforts of the boy in healing and processing everything for him. He said that they actually developed a great friendship because of the fact that the one who had caused him the trauma helped him get through it.

Surprisingly, Ram mentioned that the whole experience has removed all kinds of inhibitions, fears, and any wrong perceptions about the LGBTQ community. He pointed out that whenever he meets members of the community on the program such as his fellow inmate Sufi Motiwala, there is an instant connection because he knows the ins and outs of hormonal curiosity of a teenager.

Who knew about Ram Kapoor’s secret before Lock Upp?

Before making this public confession on the show Lock Upp, Ram Kapoor had kept this secret private for the past forty years.

“Neither my parents nor children know anything about this; only Gautami knows everything,” said Ram Kapoor, adding that making this public had once again made him go through the trauma he had undergone long ago.

How did the Lock Upp inmates and hosts react?

The sheer weight of the confession changed the mood in the prison. Contestants Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala both broke down listening to Ram’s story.

Both celebrities in the show and also hosts of the jail, Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, instantly rushed to console the veteran. They embraced him and told him how proud they were of his courage to open up about the secret that he was keeping within himself for 40 long years.

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