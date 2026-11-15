‘I Gave Up Everything For Love At 21’: Roadies Fame Shambhavi Sharma Recalls Painful Marriage To Sudesh Berry’s Son Suraj Berry, Says She Planned Suicide Twice

Former MTV Roadies contestant Shambhavi Sharma has opened up about the difficult years of her marriage, revealing that she gave up her established career in India at the age of 21 to move to Australia with her husband, Suraj Berry, son of actor Sudesh Berry. Recalling the emotional and financial struggles she experienced during the relationship, Shambhavi said she lost her identity, faced alleged mental abuse and even planned to end her life twice.

Shambhavi, who first appeared on MTV Roadies 5.0 in 2007, recently returned to the franchise with Roadies 21: Rebirth. During a conversation on the show, she spoke about her marriage, the sacrifices she made for love and the difficult circumstances she faced after moving abroad.

Although she did not explicitly name her husband during the Roadies conversation, a separate India Forums interview addressed the speculation surrounding her relationship with Suraj Berry, Sudesh Berry’s son.

Shambhavi Sharma Recalls Giving Up Her Career At 21 For Marriage







Shambhavi revealed that she entered a relationship at 18 and got married at 21. Just three months after the wedding, she moved to Australia with her husband, leaving behind her career and professional opportunities in India.

She recalled earning well through her association with MTV but deciding to give up her established life for the relationship. What she expected to be a fresh beginning, however, gradually turned into a difficult phase. Speaking about the relationship, she said, “I wore pants in my relationship,” suggesting that she had to take charge of responsibilities that she had not expected to shoulder alone.

Shambhavi Sharma Recalls Financial Struggles In Australia

Recounting her time in Australia, Shambhavi said she gradually lost her sense of identity and felt as though she was living a robotic existence. According to her account, her in-laws eventually stopped providing financial support, while her husband’s earnings were not sufficient to manage their expenses. She recalled a particularly difficult period when she did not have enough money to buy food and had to survive on bread and water.

Shambhavi said she eventually took responsibility for managing the family’s finances. She also became the primary applicant for their visa, while her husband became dependent on her. The former Roadies contestant described how the circumstances affected her confidence and sense of self, particularly after leaving behind a career she had worked hard to establish in India.

‘I Was In A Cage’: Shambhavi Opens Up About Alleged Mental Abuse

Shambhavi also spoke about the emotional difficulties she experienced during the marriage. She alleged that her husband became insecure about her professional success and questioned her integrity, including how her company had sponsored her.

Describing the relationship, she said, “I was in a cage.” She recalled feeling restricted and emotionally exhausted, despite continuing to work long hours and trying to keep things together. According to her, the prolonged stress eventually began affecting her physical health and ability to think clearly.

Shambhavi Sharma Says She Planned Suicide Twice

In one of the most distressing revelations, Shambhavi said the mental trauma had taken a severe toll on her well-being. She recalled working for nearly 48 hours at a stretch while attempting to manage her responsibilities.

She said she began experiencing brain fog, struggled with her health and eventually felt that she had completely lost herself. Shambhavi revealed that she had no hope left at the time and had planned to end her life on two occasions. Her disclosure offered a glimpse into the personal struggles she says she went through away from the public eye, even as she attempted to maintain her professional and personal responsibilities.

What Happened To Shambhavi Sharma After Returning To India?

Shambhavi eventually returned to India and began rebuilding her professional life. She pursued law and went on to become a practising lawyer at the Delhi High Court, specialising in matrimonial matters.

Her return to Roadies marks another chapter in her journey, nearly two decades after her first appearance on the reality show in 2007. She also spoke about how her husband eventually returned to Mumbai to pursue his ambition of becoming an actor. While Shambhavi continues to maintain a public presence, she has not provided a detailed public account of the current status of their relationship.

Her latest revelations have brought attention to a difficult chapter of her life that she says involved giving up her career, struggling financially and rebuilding her identity after returning to India.

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