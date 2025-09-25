LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute

"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute

"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 00:17:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Notable musicians such as Shaan, Alisha Chinai, Shalmali Kholgade, Shamir Tandon and Mame Khan have come together to pay an ode to legendary late Kishore Kumar.

These talented artistes will be seen performing together on SonyLIV’s show ‘Ek aur Baar Kishore Kumar’.

On Wednesday, Shaan, Alisha, Shalmali, Shamir and Mame sat down with ANI and opened up about the impact of Kishore Kumar on their music career.

“Who I am today whether it’s the way I sing or everything I’ve learned is deeply influenced by him (Kishore Kumar). His aura, his stage presence, the way he performed all of it has been a source of inspiration. In that sense, I consider myself his student. And I’m not alone; there are many like me across our country who feel the same. So when this opportunity came my way, I was truly excited,” Shaan shared.

Alisha Chinai recalled singing with Kishore Da in ‘Mr. India’. The duo had worked together on ‘Kate Nahin Kat Te’ song.

” I consider myself truly lucky and fortunate to have had the opportunity to sing with him in the film Mr. India, for the song Kaate Nahin Kat Te. The first time I sang with him, I was filled with excitement. It was such an inspiring experience. Watching him perform, witnessing the effortless way he sang it was nothing short of an epic moment for me. It’s a memory I will never forget,” she shared.

“Kishore Kumar won’t be forgotten. No one can forget him.. When Shamir Ji contacted me to sing this song, of course, I knew who Kishore Da was. But, I hadn’t heard so many of his songs. But, when I started listening, I felt, oh my God, this is what I missed out. And that’s when I understood the purpose behind this project. It’s about giving the current generation a chance to experience that legendary voice in a way that resonates with them,” Shalmali added.

Mame Khan shared that his father introduced him to Kishore Da’s music

“My earliest memory of Kishore Da goes back to my childhood, when my father first introduced me to his music. As I mentioned before, around 20-25 years ago, we didn’t even have electricity in our village. People used to listen to songs on the radio. My father, Ustad Rana Khan, shared many similarities with Kishore Da in the way they sang, in their expression, even in their language. One day, he said to me, ‘Listen carefully this is Kishore Da singing.’ And that moment stayed with me forever,” he recalled.

Shamir expressed gratitude to the makers for giving him the opportunity to pay tribute to Kishore Da.

“I truly feel blessed as if God’s hand is on me. The singer we all grew up listening to, the very artist who inspired me to leave behind a career in banking and step into the world of music at a young age to now have the responsibility of reimagining and reviving his songs is an incredible honour,” he emphasised. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: alisha-chinaimame-khanshaanshalmali-kholgadeshamir-tandon

RELATED News

Ammy Virk's Punjabi film 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' to be released on October 22
Singer Badshah injures his left eye during final show of the North America music tour
‘Pakistan Wale Tod Dete Hain…..’ Amitabh Bachchan Gives His Unique Take on India vs Pakistan Clash During Asia Cup 2025
From 5th century to 21st: Abhay K's book rekindles India's intellectual heritage through Nalanda
Assam CM Sarma instructs State DGP to constitute SIT to probe demise of Zubeen Garg

LATEST NEWS

"Shah Rukh sir came and said main toh yeh award pehen raha hun": Vikrant recalls his BTS moments with King Khan, Rani Mukerji from 71st National Awards
Indian Institution pioneering in Research and Excellence in 2025
We have had good preparation for World Cup: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt
Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario For Pakistan, Bangladesh And Sri Lanka
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Click Now for Direct Link to Download Assistant Administrative Officers Hall Ticket
VPN IBE Awards 2025 honor trailblazers with style
"Gujarat model is clear – bulldozers for Dalits, backward classes, and the poor": Rahul Gandhi
"India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points Table: Team India’s Standing After Win Against Bangladesh
"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute
"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute
"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute
"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute
"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute

QUICK LINKS