Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani has revealed that she just had Rs 500 with her when she came to Mumbai and after a point she had no money. She had to constant worry that if she did not find a job this month then how would she pay her house rent. Having a positive approach towards her failures, Disha added these hard times have made her much more stronger and careful. Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has hit the theatres.

With films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and her latest Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani has emerged as the most promising actress in the Bollywood industry. As Baaghi 2 smashes all previous records at the box office, Disha has made some candid confessions in a conversation with HT. Speaking about her humble beginnings in the industry, Disha said that she just had Rs 500 when she came to Mumbai and after a point she had no money. She further added that there was a constant pressure on her that if she did not find a job then how would she pay her house rent.

“I left my studies and I came to Mumbai. For a college girl to come to a new city not knowing anyone wasn’t easy. I was living alone, making my own money and never asked my family [for money]. I came to Mumbai with Rs. 500 and after a point, I didn’t have any money. I used to go for a lot of auditions, mostly for TV commercials, as there was this constant pressure on me that if I don’t get a job this month, how I will pay my rent. Everything I did was a job until I started to enjoy acting,” she said. She added, “My life was like work, come home and sleep! I’d get so bored if I wasn’t working and I’d think what am I doing in my life.”

Talking about how her failures have made her much more stronger and careful, Disha said “I’m not from a filmi background, so I don’t know if my films will always work and if people will give me another chance. So, I’ve to be super careful. I love acting and I want to keep getting the chance to perform. A film was supposed to start and they replaced me with someone else. That was my launch film. But everything happens for a reason. I learned early that rejections make you stronger. Each time you feel there’s something missing in you, you get that motivation to work harder.”

When she was questioned if she feels upset with Tiger for stealing all the limelight, she added, “Even I got a message from someone [about this] and I told my manager to reply. Don’t know who wrote this. I’ve been promoting [the film] with him (Tiger) everywhere, so I don’t see a reason why I would complain.”

