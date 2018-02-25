Sridevi, who started out as a child artiste in Tamil cinema at 13 when she was cast alongside two of her favourite Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, in K Balachander's Moondru Mudichu (1976). The veteran actress who was known as the Chandni of the industry and acted in over 250 movies in her career died in Dubai late last night due to a cardiac arrest at the untimely age of 54 and Ram Gopal Varma could not contain his sorrow.

While most of us are mourning the loss of veteran actress Sridevi as the news of her demise shocked the country, Bollywood celebrities are sending in teary-eyed condolences. Sridevi passed away in Dubai late last night after suffering from a cardiac arrest and while her mortal remains are going to arrive in Mumbai this evening, this loss is still unimaginable. Sridevi was in Dubai attending Mohit Marwah’s wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor a few days ago and had stayed back after the functions.

South Indian stars including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan too condoled her death. “I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them. Sridevi, you will be missed,” tweeted Rajinikanth, who featured with her in the memorable ChaalBaaz. As soon as the news of her sudden demise broke, the Indian film fraternity outpoured its love for Sridevi. Hours before the news of Sridevi’s demise surfaced, megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent out a rather eerie tweet. “Na jaane kyun, ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hai”

ALSO READ: How legendary actress Sridevi broke Bollywood stereotypes

T 2625 – न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

Kamal Haasan, her co-star from Sadma said: “Have witnessed Sridevi’s life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma’s lullaby haunts me now. We’ll miss her.” Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who directed Kshana Kshanam with Sridevi was in shock after her death wrote an emotional letter for her on his Facebook talking about his love for Sridevi, her beauty and her talent.

ALSO READ: Sridevi: The actress who said no to Steven Spielberg’s Jurrasic Park

ALSO READ: Remembering how legendary actress Sridevi overshadowed superstars with her phenomenal performances

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App