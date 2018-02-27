Bigg Boss 11 Runner up Hina Khan revealed how her image got affected post Bigg Boss. In an interview she said she had no complaints against her co-contestant Shilpa Shinde with whom she had lot of tussle in the show. she said I forget everything about the show, currently she is planning to do films she was also on a vacation with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Sri Lanka.

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan reveals how her image was affected post the show. Hina Khan, known for her weak memory has locked down every grudge against her contemporaries of the reality show. She was on vacation in Sri Lanka with her Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and the two even performed at an event in the country. In an interview she revealed how her image was affected post-Bigg Boss 11, working with shilpa and getting married someday. The actress spoke about her future projects and has planned to do films rather than a fiction shows.

Hina, speaking about how her image was affected after participating in the show, said, “I feel that people relate to me even more now. My fan base has changed and it comprises more educated people. The feedback I am getting has left me surprised”. she further added while appearing on the reality TV, It was out of my mind to play a game. “Mujhe politically correct hona nahi aata hai”. I expect people should not expect me to behave to behave like the Character (Akshara) that I played, it does not work in real life. Akshara will be remembered for what she, was, Par kabhi toh real Hina saamne aayegi na. People can like or dislike me they have every right to form an opinion and I am afraid of being judged. I am blessed that I forger things and have left with no memory of reality show Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ: A dreamy wedding! Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s reception pictures are amazing

Hina said she had no issues or problems with Shilpa Shinde, who was her co-contestant in the show. She said that if she will be offered to work with Shilpa, she will not reject the offer being a professional on her part. “I can work with my enemies,” said Shilpa. “We both, Shilpa and I are different people and we have our own way of living life. I will not be judgemental who’s better and who’s not,” she added. Hina also revealed that after a couple of years she will get married currently her career is her top priority.

ALSO READ:It’s a girl! Nikhil Chinapa and Pearl Miglani welcome their first child

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App