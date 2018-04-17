If you talk about contemporaries, yes, it’s all a very healthy competition. It was so inspiring when I saw Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat. He put in a tremendous effort and it was a superb act done by him. When I saw Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, they were so good in the film. So, I don’t feel there’s any race here. It’s too much effort, I feel. Actors are supposed to glide, October actor Varun Dhawan.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan who is enjoying the success of his movie October was quoted saying to leading daily, “It’s a lot of pressure and I can’t take it head-on because all this is very new to me. I think after Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017, which was probably my best year, I got flooded with tags. Strangely, the amount of praise I’m getting for October is way more than what I collectively got for those two films. A new set of people, who probably never acknowledged my work until now, are calling me. People who have never seen my previous work, are messaging me, which is also very new for me.”

When asked about the pressure, he said, “I have no time for the competition. I’m busy with films back to back, so there’s no time to think about what someone else is doing. I was promoting October while I was shooting for Sui Dhaaga in Delhi. And I’ve already announced my next a dance film with Remo D’Souza.” He further added, “If you talk about contemporaries, yes, it’s all a very healthy competition. It was so inspiring when I saw Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat. He put in a tremendous effort and it was a superb act done by him. When I saw Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, they were so good in the film. So, I don’t feel there’s any race here. It’s too much effort, I feel. Actors are supposed to glide.”

I love films. I can’t explain how passionate I am about cinema. Whatever kind of cinema it is, I enjoy it and love the [whole] process. And even in the ’80s and ’90s, when I was growing up and seeing my dad (David Dhawan) work, all actors were doing three to four films at a time and the footfall in cinemas was more in that era than it is today. The money has grown obviously, because of inflation and ticket prices, but the number of people entering theatres was more back then. So, people in those years were doing something right.

