With a spectacular cast of Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and Kalki Koechlin, Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara scored a major hit among every young heart. Apart from emerging as 2011’s highest grossing Bollywood film and receiving critical acclaim, the film is also a fan’s favourite. Few weeks ago, rumours were rife that Zoya Akhtar will soon start working on the sequel of the 2011 film, however nothing was confirmed. When asked Abhay Deol at a recent event in Mumbai, if there is a possibility of ZNMD sequel, the superstar responded that team is ready to do the film, but Zoya has to write the script first.

“Talks have been there since the last film released (in 2011). I hope that Zoya will make a sequel of it. Hrithik tells her that, Farhan is also happy about it and even I tell her that, but Zoya obviously has to get free and have a story that she wants to tell, ” Abhay said. He further added, “From our side, you can be sure. We all are ready to do the film, but now Zoya has to say that ‘Yes, I have the mood to write something for it.”

Speaking about the film, Hrithik had earlier told a leading daily, “It wasn’t an author-backed role, and the entire film was in a lighter vein — you just have to let things flow. I’m glad I got to experience that world of cinema that I love so much. I look forward to doing more such films, especially with someone like Zoya Akhtar. I am aware of the talks about the sequel to Zoya’s film. I think I have to call her once more and say, ‘Please write something and if you think I’m good enough, please take me in your film.’ I guess I’ll have to beg her. The sequel will happen, maybe in three to four years.” On the work front, Abhay Deol is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming horror comedy Nanu Ki Jaanu opposite Patralekhaa while Zoya Akhtar is working on her directorial Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

