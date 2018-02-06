There has been an ongoing controversy around Producer Harvey Weinstein after multiple women came out with sexual harassment allegations. The recent one to join the list was Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman whose New York Times article described her encounter with Weinstein and also blamed director Quentin Tarantino for a long time injury. Quentin Tarantino drew feedback throughout the end of the week following a New York Times article in which Kill Bill star Uma Thurman shared an account of an auto collision and ensuing wounds she endured while taping the 2003 activity movie. Thurman claims that the mischance brought about a blackout and harmed knees.

The recording of the crash, which Tarantino gave to Thurman, demonstrates the on-screen character colliding with a palm tree. In a current meeting with Deadline, Tarantino said he knew the Times story was coming and was reached by both Thurman and Maureen Dowd, the creator of the Times piece.”I knew that the piece was happening. Uma and I had talked about it, for a long period of time, deciding how she was going to do it. She wanted clarity on what happened in that car crash, after all these years,” Tarantino said. Tarantino reviewed the day of the scene, saying that he “none of us ever considered it a stunt. It was just driving.” Thurman, notwithstanding, said she voiced anxieties to Tarantino about working the vehicle on a sandy street. ” I’m sure I wasn’t in a rage and I wasn’t livid. I didn’t go barging into Uma’s trailer, screaming at her to get into the car,” the director said.

Talking about specific scenes in the film where Thurman was spit on and stifled with a chain, Tarantino reacted to debates around himself expressly playing out the activities off-camera. With respect to the spitting scene, Tarantino said he didn’t trust star Michael Madsen to play out the take, so the chief did it without anyone else’s help. “Who else ought to do it? A grasp?” he said.

In the scene where Thurman is stifled by a chain, the executive said it was her proposal to really be seen in the scene, gagging. “I was assuming that when we did it, we would have maybe a pole behind Uma that the chain would be wrapped around so it wouldn’t be seen by the camera, at least for the wide shot,” said Tarantino. “But then it was Uma’s suggestion. To just wrap the thing around her neck, and choke her.” The filmmaker confirmed he was the one on the “other end of the chain” in the scene and that they “pulled it off.”

In an Instagram post earlier on Monday, Thurman said Tarantino did the “best thing” by assuming liability and sharing the recording. She said the “genuine culprits” are Weinstein and kindred makers Lawrence Bender and E. Bennett Walsh. Tarantino said that “Harvey and Lawrence and Ben lawyered up and [they] appeared to shield themselves from being named in the piece,” leaving the executive “speaking to everyone.”