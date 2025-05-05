I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The Country On Time

In a series of posts, Sami shared an encounter with some Pakistani youths in Baku, Azerbaijan, who expressed regret over their country’s situation.

Popular singer Adnan Sami took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to trolls questioning his Indian citizenship. In a series of posts, Sami shared an encounter with some Pakistani youths in Baku, Azerbaijan, who expressed regret over their country’s situation and praised him for moving to India at the right time.

Pakistani Youths Admit Regret, Praise Sami for Leaving

Recounting the incident, Sami wrote, “Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku, Azerbaijan. They said, ‘Sir, you are very lucky… You left Pakistan in good time. We also want to change our citizenship. WE HATE OUR ARMY. They have destroyed our country!!’ I replied, ‘I knew this long ago’.”

This interaction sparked strong reactions online, especially following recent cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku, Azerbaijan…

They said “Sir, You are very lucky.. You left Pakistan in good time.. We also want to change our citizenship…WE HATE OUR ARMY…They have destroyed our country!!”

I replied “ I knew… Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 4, 2025

Adnan Sami Reaffirms His Loyalty to India

Sami, who officially became an Indian citizen in 2016, reiterated his love for India in another reply on X, saying he is “extremely happy in India.”

His response came amid rising criticism from Pakistani trolls, particularly in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which took 26 innocent lives, including foreign nationals and tourists.

The 53-year-old singer strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling it a “horrific crime against humanity.” In an emotional post, he said:

“My heart shatters into a million pieces as I grapple with the devastating news and chilling visuals of the Pahalgam attack… A land so divinely beautiful… has been desecrated by the brutal hands of hatred & senseless political agendas.”

He mourned the innocent lives lost and expressed deep sympathy for the grieving families, urging for justice and a permanent end to terrorism.

Longstanding Critic of Pakistan’s Military and Establishment

Adnan Sami has been consistently vocal against the Pakistani military and government. Back in 2022, the “Lift Kara De” singer had accused the Pakistani establishment of mistreatment, promising to reveal more about his personal experience someday.

Born in the United Kingdom to a Pakistani father and an Indian mother, Adnan Sami moved to India in 2001. He was initially residing on a visitor’s visa before being granted Indian citizenship in 2016, following which he has remained an outspoken supporter of Indian democracy and culture.