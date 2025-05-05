Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The Country On Time

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The Country On Time

In a series of posts, Sami shared an encounter with some Pakistani youths in Baku, Azerbaijan, who expressed regret over their country’s situation.

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The Country On Time

Adnan Sami defended his Indian citizenship against trolls


Popular singer Adnan Sami took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to trolls questioning his Indian citizenship. In a series of posts, Sami shared an encounter with some Pakistani youths in Baku, Azerbaijan, who expressed regret over their country’s situation and praised him for moving to India at the right time.

Pakistani Youths Admit Regret, Praise Sami for Leaving

Recounting the incident, Sami wrote, “Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku, Azerbaijan. They said, ‘Sir, you are very lucky… You left Pakistan in good time. We also want to change our citizenship. WE HATE OUR ARMY. They have destroyed our country!!’ I replied, ‘I knew this long ago’.”

This interaction sparked strong reactions online, especially following recent cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Adnan Sami Reaffirms His Loyalty to India

Sami, who officially became an Indian citizen in 2016, reiterated his love for India in another reply on X, saying he is “extremely happy in India.”

His response came amid rising criticism from Pakistani trolls, particularly in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which took 26 innocent lives, including foreign nationals and tourists.

The 53-year-old singer strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling it a “horrific crime against humanity.” In an emotional post, he said:

“My heart shatters into a million pieces as I grapple with the devastating news and chilling visuals of the Pahalgam attack… A land so divinely beautiful… has been desecrated by the brutal hands of hatred & senseless political agendas.”

He mourned the innocent lives lost and expressed deep sympathy for the grieving families, urging for justice and a permanent end to terrorism.

Longstanding Critic of Pakistan’s Military and Establishment

Adnan Sami has been consistently vocal against the Pakistani military and government. Back in 2022, the “Lift Kara De” singer had accused the Pakistani establishment of mistreatment, promising to reveal more about his personal experience someday.

Born in the United Kingdom to a Pakistani father and an Indian mother, Adnan Sami moved to India in 2001. He was initially residing on a visitor’s visa before being granted Indian citizenship in 2016, following which he has remained an outspoken supporter of Indian democracy and culture.

ALSO READ: Amid Fawad Khan’s Movie Ban, Prakash Raj Sparks Debate On Intolerance: Why Stop A Film? Let People Decide

Filed under

Adnan Sami Entertainment News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing...
Australian Prime Minister

Explained: What Albanese’s ‘Warm’ Call With Trump Means for Australia–US Ties Amid Tariff Tensions
Adnan Sami defended his I

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The...
The Supreme Court on Mond

Supreme Court To Hear Waqf Law Challenge On May 15 Under New CJI BR Gavai
newsx

Russian President Putin Dials PM Modi, Extends ‘Full Support’ To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack
newsx

Caught on CCTV: Man Runs Over Guard With Mahindra Thar Near Delhi Flyover
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing Ideas

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing...

Explained: What Albanese’s ‘Warm’ Call With Trump Means for Australia–US Ties Amid Tariff Tensions

Explained: What Albanese’s ‘Warm’ Call With Trump Means for Australia–US Ties Amid Tariff Tensions

Supreme Court To Hear Waqf Law Challenge On May 15 Under New CJI BR Gavai

Supreme Court To Hear Waqf Law Challenge On May 15 Under New CJI BR Gavai

Russian President Putin Dials PM Modi, Extends ‘Full Support’ To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Russian President Putin Dials PM Modi, Extends ‘Full Support’ To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Caught on CCTV: Man Runs Over Guard With Mahindra Thar Near Delhi Flyover

Caught on CCTV: Man Runs Over Guard With Mahindra Thar Near Delhi Flyover

Entertainment

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing Ideas

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing

Blackpink’s New Album ‘Coming Soon,’ Confirms Lisa In Variety Interview

Blackpink’s New Album ‘Coming Soon,’ Confirms Lisa In Variety Interview

1.8 Million Followers, 12 New Brand Deals: Avneet Kaur On A Roll After Virat Kohli’s Like On Instagram Post

1.8 Million Followers, 12 New Brand Deals: Avneet Kaur On A Roll After Virat Kohli’s

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over Bengaluru Concert Case

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His Hand Inside My Pants

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media