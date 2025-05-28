I Know It Was Wrong And It Was Illegal: Chucky Actor Ed Gale Once Admitted To Sexting A 14-Year-Old Yet Escaped Arrest

Actor Ed Gale of "Child's Play" told Creep Catchers Unit that he had had sexually graphic internet chats with a man he believed to be a boy and was attempting to meet a teenage lad for sex.

Actor and stuntman Ed Gale, best recognized for his portrayal of the killer doll “Chucky” in multiple Child’s Play films, has died at the age of 61, as confirmed by TMZ and a family member.

A source told TMZ that Gale passed away on Tuesday while under hospice care in Los Angeles. The exact cause of his death has not yet been made public.

When Ed Gale Admitted To His Crime

The San Diego-based child advocacy group confronted the 59-year-old actor last Friday after conducting a sting operation at Gale’s Hollywood apartment and releasing video of the incident. Gale starred in the 1988 horror movie ‘Child’s Play’ and its sequels.

Gale spoke with the CC Unit’s founder, an individual known only as Ghost, who pretended to be the 14-year-old youngster Gale thought he had been speaking to. When they met at Gale’s flat, Ghost asked Gale if he had attempted to solicit child pornography and showed him copies of the online chats the actor reportedly had using one of CC Units’ fictitious names.

Ed Gale, the actor who played Chucky in the 1988 movie Child’s Play, has passed away at the age of 61. Just a reminder, he was caught trying to meet a minor in 2023. ⬇️ 😬 pic.twitter.com/kKSuT8Yw7P — The Truth Behind It (@TruthFilez) May 28, 2025

“I attempted to acquire him… Gale later described the graphic talks as “a whole hook-up in the making.” “A naked picture from him, yes,” Gale claimed.

The actor from “Howard the Duck” and “Spaceballs” added that he believes he has spoken to ten additional potential victims. Gale told Ghost, “Yes, I’m acknowledging that I know it was wrong and illegal.” “I apologise and I’m acknowledging that.”

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Times on Friday that an investigation into Gale is ongoing, but he would not elaborate.

Investigators intend to investigate Gale’s effort to “communicate with a minor, with intent to commit sex,” according to the LAPD incident report that LA Weekly was able to obtain.

In the footage, two LAPD investigators can be seen entering Gale’s flat. According to CC Unit, despite seizing electronic devices, police did not arrest Gale due to the actor’s condition.

