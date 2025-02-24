Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • ‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

The ongoing feud between rappers Kash Doll and Asian Doll has reached new levels of intensity after Asian Doll made alarming threats on social media.

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

The feud between rappers Kash Doll and Asian Doll has reached new levels of intensity after Asian Doll made alarming threats on social media.


The ongoing feud between rappers Kash Doll and Asian Doll has reached new levels of intensity after Asian Doll made alarming threats on social media. On Sunday, the 28-year-old rapper took to social media to express that she had considered harming Kash Doll during a concert in Dallas, Texas. Her violent remarks came after Kash Doll, 35, allegedly suggested that Asian Doll take their feud to the recording studio instead of continuing online disputes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Origins of the Conflict

The feud between Kash Doll and Asian Doll dates back to January when Kash claimed on the Club Shay Shay podcast that she started the trend of artists incorporating “Doll” into their stage names. While the two have been exchanging words on social media, their rivalry escalated further when Kash allegedly encouraged Asian to respond to their dispute through music.

A furious Asian Doll took to Twitter, posting a now-deleted tweet that read, “MY N**** FINNA SHOOT YOUR SPRINTER UP & I LET YOU LIVE CAUSE YOU GOT KIDS & YOU HAD THEM ON THE ROAD WITH YOU!! YOU KNEW NOT TO SAY ST YESTERDAY WHILE YOU WAS IN DALLAS SO TODAY YOU TALKING AHIT CAUSE YOU HAPPY YOU AIN’T DIE BH!” The tweet, which was captured in screenshots and shared by @theshaderoomteens on Instagram, quickly ignited controversy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kash Doll Responds

In response to Asian Doll’s violent threats, Kash Doll replied, “Not you that mad at me guns involved lol just get in the booothhhhhh that’s all I asked pregnant YN.” Asian Doll then doubled down on her stance, responding, “Yes! Guns involved bh you talking all this I was in yo city bh & I’m showing you I LET YOU LIVE BH YOU WOULD’VE DIED IN DALLAS TEXAS BH I LET YOU LIVE,” as seen on Instagram.

Fans Call for Action

Asian Doll’s shocking threats have sparked outrage among fans, with many calling for legal intervention. Social media users took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns. One user remarked, “Y’all will incriminate yourself for nothing at all lmao.” Another user criticized Asian Doll’s behavior, saying, “Ain’t you pregnant? Your motherly instinct hasn’t kicked in yet? Get ready to be a MOTHER! What good can you do your child in a box or in jail? S**t so EMBARRASSING.”

As the drama continues to unfold, fans and industry observers are waiting to see how both rappers will proceed. While Kash Doll has urged Asian Doll to focus on music, the situation has now escalated to a dangerous level, leading many to question whether authorities will step in. Whether this feud will remain an online dispute or take a more serious turn remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Who Is Julia Wandelt? Polish Woman Reasserts Claim Of Being Madeleine McCann, Cites New DNA Evidence

Filed under

Asian Doll Dallas Kash Doll Texas

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘They Took Away All Of Our Technology,’ Beast Games Winner Reveals The Truth About Show And What MrBeast Is Like In Real Life

‘They Took Away All Of Our Technology,’ Beast Games Winner Reveals The Truth About Show

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine