‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

The ongoing feud between rappers Kash Doll and Asian Doll has reached new levels of intensity after Asian Doll made alarming threats on social media. On Sunday, the 28-year-old rapper took to social media to express that she had considered harming Kash Doll during a concert in Dallas, Texas. Her violent remarks came after Kash Doll, 35, allegedly suggested that Asian Doll take their feud to the recording studio instead of continuing online disputes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Origins of the Conflict

The feud between Kash Doll and Asian Doll dates back to January when Kash claimed on the Club Shay Shay podcast that she started the trend of artists incorporating “Doll” into their stage names. While the two have been exchanging words on social media, their rivalry escalated further when Kash allegedly encouraged Asian to respond to their dispute through music.

A furious Asian Doll took to Twitter, posting a now-deleted tweet that read, “MY N**** FINNA SHOOT YOUR SPRINTER UP & I LET YOU LIVE CAUSE YOU GOT KIDS & YOU HAD THEM ON THE ROAD WITH YOU!! YOU KNEW NOT TO SAY ST YESTERDAY WHILE YOU WAS IN DALLAS SO TODAY YOU TALKING AHIT CAUSE YOU HAPPY YOU AIN’T DIE BH!” The tweet, which was captured in screenshots and shared by @theshaderoomteens on Instagram, quickly ignited controversy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room Teens (@theshaderoomteens)

Kash Doll Responds

In response to Asian Doll’s violent threats, Kash Doll replied, “Not you that mad at me guns involved lol just get in the booothhhhhh that’s all I asked pregnant YN.” Asian Doll then doubled down on her stance, responding, “Yes! Guns involved bh you talking all this I was in yo city bh & I’m showing you I LET YOU LIVE BH YOU WOULD’VE DIED IN DALLAS TEXAS BH I LET YOU LIVE,” as seen on Instagram.

Fans Call for Action

Asian Doll’s shocking threats have sparked outrage among fans, with many calling for legal intervention. Social media users took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns. One user remarked, “Y’all will incriminate yourself for nothing at all lmao.” Another user criticized Asian Doll’s behavior, saying, “Ain’t you pregnant? Your motherly instinct hasn’t kicked in yet? Get ready to be a MOTHER! What good can you do your child in a box or in jail? S**t so EMBARRASSING.”

As the drama continues to unfold, fans and industry observers are waiting to see how both rappers will proceed. While Kash Doll has urged Asian Doll to focus on music, the situation has now escalated to a dangerous level, leading many to question whether authorities will step in. Whether this feud will remain an online dispute or take a more serious turn remains to be seen.