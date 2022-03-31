Actor Kunal Kemmu is gearing up for his next release Abhay 3 which streams on Zee5 from 8th April, 2022. Kunal has been the face of Abhay since the first season with the series getting him a lot of appreciation from both audiences and critics.

While speaking about his process while filming, the actor said “I don’t think there is a process. I’m a very switch on and switch off type of person. Since we’ve been working with practically the same crew through season one, two and three, it’s like working with friends. Immediately post-work, you kind of get into a chat or banter and just have a hot cup of tea and then by the end of it, you get to sleep and that’s the best way of unwinding. Sometimes while going to a set like this, if it’s a long drive to the location, I like to listen to music and not think about what lies ahead. So I think it helps to disconnect from what you’re doing to kind of get back and give it a 100%.”