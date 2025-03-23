Home
Sunday, March 23, 2025
‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Amaal’s post also hinted at a growing distance between him and Armaan Malik, attributing it to their parents.

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Amaal Mallik, Daboo Malik


Renowned singer-songwriter Amaal Mallik recently made a heartfelt revelation about his struggles with depression and strained family relationships. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Amaal shared his emotional turmoil, expressing feelings of being unappreciated by his parents and growing distant from his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik.

Amaal Mallik’s Emotional Revelation

In his Instagram post, Amaal revealed that he has faced years of emotional hardship despite his relentless dedication to music. He spoke about feeling belittled by his family and questioned for his contributions. The singer also mentioned sacrificing his personal dreams to build a stable life for his loved ones.

View this post on Instagram

 

“I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I’ve endured. For years, I’ve been made to feel like I am less, despite spending days and nights toiling away to create a safe life for people. I cancelled every dream of mine, only to find myself being spoken down to and questioned about what I’ve ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat, and tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have been released over the last decade,” Amaal wrote in his post.

Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response

Following Amaal’s revelation, his father, veteran music composer Daboo Malik, broke his silence with a touching social media post. On Saturday, Daboo shared a picture with his son, where Amaal is seen affectionately kissing his father’s cheek. Accompanying the image, Daboo expressed his emotions in just three simple words: “I Love You.”

The Malik Family Rift

Amaal’s post also hinted at a growing distance between him and Armaan Malik, attributing it to their parents. The revelation has sparked discussions among fans, with many expressing support for Amaal’s bravery in speaking out about mental health struggles and family pressures.

Amaal made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Salman Khan’s film Jai Ho. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself in the music industry, composing and singing several hit songs. Despite his professional success, his recent statement sheds light on the personal battles he has been fighting behind the scenes.

Support from Fans and Industry Peers

Following his revelation, fans and fellow musicians have come forward to show their support for Amaal. Mental health awareness has become a significant conversation in the entertainment industry, and Amaal’s post has further amplified the need for addressing such issues. While the Malik family has yet to officially address the situation beyond Daboo’s post, Amaal’s openness about his struggles has resonated with many, highlighting the unseen challenges faced by artists in the industry.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Amaal Mallik Daboo Malik

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation
