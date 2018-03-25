Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has hinted that she might write a book on her 15-year-old long journey in Bollywood. When the actor was asked how she handled herself in an industry that was so alien to her, Katrina responded that she educated herself about it and she might write a book on it. She further added that failures, hardships and hard times have been her biggest teachers in her path towards the success.

From her debut film Boom to emerging as a star with her films like Namaste London, Ek Tha Tiger, New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dhoom 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif’s journey in Bollywood has not been an easy ride. When the Bollywood diva was asked about how she handled herself in an industry, which was so alien to her, the diva hinted that she might write a book on her Bollywood journey. “I educated myself (about the industry) but I might write a book (on it), so I won’t waste the answer now. I seriously might write a book,” she said.

Speaking about how hardships and failures have been the biggest teachers for Katrina in her path towards success, the superstar said, “You need to have a balanced attitude to life, need to accept that failures, hardships and hard times — for me definitely — they are the biggest teachers. They (failures) are the biggest steps. Once you get there, then you reach higher. You need them. Hardship and failures taught me to evolve and reach the next step.”

She further added, “I am constantly trying to educate myself by reading about peoples’ journeys, taking care of my mind and making sure I am evolving as a person and not just accepting whatever thoughts come to my mind.” On being asked if she ever had a Plan B in her career, Katrina concluded, “There was no back-up plan. Having a plan B is like accepting failure. I have never had a plan B for anything. You can say that is not the correct way to go (about something) maybe.”

After the massive success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif will be seen in films like Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

