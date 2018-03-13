From Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmaan Khurana to Anil Kapoor, the Bollywood industry has given their initial verdict on Varun Dhawan starrer October. With more than 12 million views in just day, October’s trailer has won hearts with its intriguing story and sheer brilliance. At the trailer launch of the film, on-screen Dan Varun Dhawan revealed that he needed a film like October more than anyone else at this point in his career. Interestingly, the actor also revealed that he was the last one to be casted in the film.

“I was the last person cast in the film after meeting Shoojit Sircar. I think casting should happen that way… Not because one actor is doing good in films. When I heard the story, I was so moved by it that I felt the need of doing the film. I need the film more than anyone else in the room at this point of time in my career,” Varun said at the event. He further added, “When I sign a film, I look at the script more than anything, and how much the maker is putting in the film. In October Shoojit da, writer Juhi Chaturvedi and every one of our crew members put their heart and soul in it. I had to be a part of this film. They signed me for the film even before Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2.”

Calling the film a life changing experience, Varun said, “Dada (Shoojit) asked me what do I do when I wake up. I said, ‘As usual, I check my phone, I post things on social media’. Then he asked me not to do that, and instead observe a plant for 10 minutes. I started doing that and felt a huge change. I unlearned a lot… It was a very different experience.” Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, October starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu will hit the screens on April 13th, 2018. 

