With more than 12 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours, Varun Dhawan starrer October has emerged as an instant hit. Talking at the film's official trailer launch, the superstar revealed that he was the last person to be casted in the film. He further added that he needs a film like October more than anyone else at this point in his career. Check out B-Town's first reaction on the film's trailer.

'I need October more than anyone else at this point of time in my career' says Varun Dhawan; Twitter agrees

From Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmaan Khurana to Anil Kapoor, the Bollywood industry has given their initial verdict on Varun Dhawan starrer October. With more than 12 million views in just day, October’s trailer has won hearts with its intriguing story and sheer brilliance. At the trailer launch of the film, on-screen Dan Varun Dhawan revealed that he needed a film like October more than anyone else at this point in his career. Interestingly, the actor also revealed that he was the last one to be casted in the film.

“I was the last person cast in the film after meeting Shoojit Sircar. I think casting should happen that way… Not because one actor is doing good in films. When I heard the story, I was so moved by it that I felt the need of doing the film. I need the film more than anyone else in the room at this point of time in my career,” Varun said at the event. He further added, “When I sign a film, I look at the script more than anything, and how much the maker is putting in the film. In October Shoojit da, writer Juhi Chaturvedi and every one of our crew members put their heart and soul in it. I had to be a part of this film. They signed me for the film even before Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2.”

Also Read: October trailer: Where is Dan? This question changes Varun Dhawan’s life in the movie

Calling the film a life changing experience, Varun said, “Dada (Shoojit) asked me what do I do when I wake up. I said, ‘As usual, I check my phone, I post things on social media’. Then he asked me not to do that, and instead observe a plant for 10 minutes. I started doing that and felt a huge change. I unlearned a lot… It was a very different experience.” Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, October starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu will hit the screens on April 13th, 2018.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the film’s trailer:

Sometime you just know a film is going to change your perception about life, love. With #October I get that feeling; @Varun_dvn u r looking very vulnerable. I’m sure it’s going to be a very special film for everyone. All the best — Girish Kumar (@girishkumart) March 12, 2018

This is so intriguing & beautiful. All my favorites – @ronnielahiri @ShoojitSircar dada, @Varun_dvn in one film. This should be good. Can't wait to watch it on the big screen. Congratulations to the whole team!https://t.co/5qTdQuhOBv — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) March 12, 2018

Simple & intriguing @ShoojitSircar s films have always given me Hope that there is something good out there left in the world #October is no exception…@Varun_dvn tu bada ho gaya my brother so genuine honest and pure can’t wait fr 13th April @BanitaSandhu @ronnielahiri @writeonj https://t.co/t7ucyJXGxf — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 12, 2018

Mere bhai, this left me completely intrigued!! Kya amazing trailer hai!! Cannot wait to watch this film.. #OctoberTrailer @Varun_dvn https://t.co/f1txWMvCrm — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) March 12, 2018

This trailer looks so so good 👏🏼You want to know how the story unfolds! Can’t wait to watch this one 🤗 great job ya guys ! @ShoojitSircar @writeonj @Varun_dvn @BanitaSandhu @ronnielahiri https://t.co/ce2QGDxB4X — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 12, 2018

This is beautiful ❤️ Dan! You’re the man! @ShoojitSircar dada🙏🏻 @ronnielahiri dada🤗 @writeonj ♥️

And welcome to the phillum industry in the most organic way @BanitaSandhu 💗 https://t.co/Gax4bmeTnN — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 12, 2018

Great trailer and such a beautiful direction In the trailer of October

Good luck Paji @Varun_dvn and the whole team.

Can’t wait 🙏😊https://t.co/Bi65JeOrpw — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) March 12, 2018

Tender Sensitive honest and real … really looking forward to this one post #Badlapur so refreshing to see you in roles like this DAN… also I hope a trailer of a very mysterious film will be releasing around the same time as #October fingers crossed 🙂 https://t.co/2G99MaWg7d — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) March 12, 2018

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji planning a surprise party for Alia Bhatt’s 25th birthday in Bulgaria ?

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor to portray Manoj Kumar’s role in Woh Kaun Thi remake?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App