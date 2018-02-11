R. Balki who is receiving praise for his new release, PadMan, has always been full of praises for veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. He recently said that he pitches a movie idea to the actor almost every day but has nothing in the pipeline just yet. PadMan is a movie that deals with the issue of menstrual hygiene which features Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

Movie producer and director R Balki has always shown his love and respect for Amitabh Bachchan and recently sais that he has such a great amount of affection for performing artist Amitabh Bachchan that he approaches the megastar with a movie relatively every day. He, in any case, cleared up that there is no film in the pipeline with Big B right now. Balki has worked with the 75-year-old performing artist in Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh. His most recent, PadMan, highlights Bachchan in a cameo appearance. There were reports that Balki is outfitting to team up with the Piku star once more, yet Balki expels them as bits of gossip.

“I approach Mr Bachchan every day for a film. But whatever you’re hearing now is not true, they are all rumours. There’s nothing on cards. The film people are talking about is not mine, but a friend’s. I’m just helping him do it, I’m not directly involved,” Balki told PTI. The director at present he has a couple of thoughts on his next venture, however, he is yet to compose something new. Padman is a fictionalized record of Tamil Nadu-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who made moderate clean napkins for the ladies of his town.

“I don’t read reviews, but I’m ready for all kinds of reactions from people. I don’t get angry unless people write silly things, neither do I get overwhelmed by something. People react the way they do if they like or don’t like something. I’m very neutral about it.” The director insists that though the film, also featuring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, deals with menstrual hygiene, at its core it is a love story. “Anything which hasn’t been done before is an opportunity for any filmmaker. This subject was new. But one has to be sensitive in every film, in every topic. It’s a love story, but it’s sensitive too. It’s not hiding anything from the viewers,” he said.