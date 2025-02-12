Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
I Only Have Bad Memories, Says Jesse Eisenberg While Recalling SNL Hosting Days- Here’s Why He Said It!

When host Jenna Bush Hager asked if any of the skits Eisenberg wrote made it into the show, he replied, "It was so unbelievably inappropriate and offensive of me that, no."

I Only Have Bad Memories, Says Jesse Eisenberg While Recalling SNL Hosting Days- Here’s Why He Said It!

Jesse Eisenberg SNL


Actor and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg recalled hosting the iconic sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2011.

While it was one of his biggest accomplishments, the actor said on his appearance on ‘Today with Jenna & Friends’ show on Monday that he made one mistake which tainted his memories of the experience, reported People.

“I think they said it was the best episode they ever did,” he said, adding, “I only have bad memories because I did such a dumb thing. My dream when I was 17 was to write for SNL. I made a packet and everything and I got an agent. And then, when I got asked to host, which was 10 years later, I assumed I could write all the sketches. I didn’t know how it works. It turns out, they have writers,” as per the outlet.

He continued, “I didn’t realize — I’m an idiot — and I was also just wanting to write. I’ve wanted to write my whole life. So I spent the week slipping scripts to different actors. I didn’t realize that was not the way you do that,” according to People.

When host Jenna Bush Hager asked if any of the skits Eisenberg wrote made it into the show, he replied, “It was so unbelievably inappropriate and offensive of me that, no.”

Bush Hager’s guest host Amy Poehler, who was a cast member on SNL, added, “You kind of worked too hard. Which is not, you know, if you’re going to go one way, it’s better to go that way than the other way.”

“Not according to the people who wrote the show!” said Eisenberg, adding, “They wished I went the other way.”

Eisenberg also remembered working with Nicki Minaj, who was the musical guest on his episode. In the years since he revealed the two have kept in touch. “We text,” he said, adding that “she sometimes asks me to introduce her, as you’re supposed to as a host.”

“I’ll go to Madison Square Garden and said, ‘Next up, it’s Nicki Minaj,” he said, as per the outlet. “We do need to see some sort of collaboration!,” said Bush Hager.

“That’s what I’ve been pitching, too,” Eisenberg replied. “Once again, I was working too hard.” Bush Hager added, “As you get back to the writer’s desk and you’re writing your next film, let’s write a part for her.”

“That would be great. Yeah, sure,” shared Eisenberg, reported People.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He Behaved Like A ‘Dick’ With People: People Were Like My Bags Of Dope

