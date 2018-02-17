Bollywood on-screen character Rishi Kapoor, who is well known for his unguarded remarks both on the web and disconnected, is very awed with web's most recent sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier. Lauding Priya, Rishi anticipated "tremendous fame" for her and even deplored the way that she wasn't there amid his time!Priya turned into an overnight web sensation with her melody, Mani Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her presentation film Oru Adaar Love.

It took one wink and multiple video cuts of the same, to make debutant performing artist Priya Prakash Varrier an overnight sensation. Priya is an 18-year-old college student from Kerala’s Thrissur, who is acting in the film, Oru Adaar Love. The tune, Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film was released durinValentine’stine’s week, and we got the opportunity to see Priya grinning and winking and won all our hearts to the extent that internet was flooded with video’s, gif’s and meme’s from that particular clip.

Also, the performer appears to have awed Rishi Kapoor too. Kapoor took to Twitter and was loaded with acclaims for the 18-year-old.He wrote, “I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive, coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol.”

I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol pic.twitter.com/laYL1YE3Me — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 16, 2018

Priya has even taken down Sunny Leone and become the most searched on Google while garnering more than a million followers on Instagram in less than two days. In the last few days, the name ‘Priya Prakash’ has been searched way more than Sunny Leone on Google. It is indeed a big thing, considering the fact that Sunny Leone is always trending online. Earlier, Priya said, “It (the fame) is all so surreal. I don’t know how to react! It’s very exciting and very new to me. I am very happy right now. Actually, I don’t know how to handle the situation right now. So much of excitement all around me. It’s just exciting!”