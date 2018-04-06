The two popular comedy kings parted ways soon after the mid-air brawl that took place between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. Recently in an interview Guthi from Kapil Sharma Show was quoted saying to a leading lady, I pray for his good health and I hope he will continue doing his job. God willing, we will definitely work together.

The comedy king Sunil Grover who believes in God’s wills was noted saying that he will work with Kapil Sharma once again following their battle of words. After the mid-air brawl, two most popular comedians who shared the screen for Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show parted the ways. Comedian-actor was quoted saying, “I really had a nice experience whenever I have worked with him. Kapil is a very talented artiste and he makes people laugh through his performances. I pray for his good health and I hope he will continue doing his job. God willing, we will definitely work together.”

When asked about the allegation of Kapil stating him a liar, Guthi from Kapil Sharma Show was quoted saying to the leading daily, “I was tired of continuous questions by fans asking me if I was going to be a part of Kapil’s upcoming show, so I decided to answer it. But I had no intentions to fight with Kapil or say anything nasty about him. I remained silent even after the fight that took place last year. I never said anything. I was under pressure since few days as my fans kept asking me if I am doing the show and I just reacted.”

The actor even went on saying that he was worried about Kapil’s health, “I am not hurt. I know he called me a liar and also said pehle hassa ke dikha logon ko. I am worried about Kapil’s health. Just look at the time of the tweets. How can I be hurt? I just pray to god that Kapil stays healthy and takes care of himself.”

Actor Sunil Grover will be soon making a comeback with Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde in a cricket comedy web series. Under the banners of Lil Frodo Productions, the series will be produced by sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simoes.

