The comedy king Sunil Grover who believes in God’s wills was noted saying that he will work with Kapil Sharma once again following their battle of words. After the mid-air brawl, two most popular comedians who shared the screen for Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show parted the ways. Comedian-actor was quoted saying, “I really had a nice experience whenever I have worked with him. Kapil is a very talented artiste and he makes people laugh through his performances. I pray for his good health and I hope he will continue doing his job. God willing, we will definitely work together.”
When asked about the allegation of Kapil stating him a liar, Guthi from Kapil Sharma Show was quoted saying to the leading daily, “I was tired of continuous questions by fans asking me if I was going to be a part of Kapil’s upcoming show, so I decided to answer it. But I had no intentions to fight with Kapil or say anything nasty about him. I remained silent even after the fight that took place last year. I never said anything. I was under pressure since few days as my fans kept asking me if I am doing the show and I just reacted.”
ALSO READ: Heartbroken Salman Khan fans share their feelings on Twitter
The actor even went on saying that he was worried about Kapil’s health, “I am not hurt. I know he called me a liar and also said pehle hassa ke dikha logon ko. I am worried about Kapil’s health. Just look at the time of the tweets. How can I be hurt? I just pray to god that Kapil stays healthy and takes care of himself.”
Actor Sunil Grover will be soon making a comeback with Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde in a cricket comedy web series. Under the banners of Lil Frodo Productions, the series will be produced by sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simoes.
ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor goes down on his knees for Deepika Padukone; aces Ranveer Singh’s Malhari hook step
ALSO READ: Everyone deserves a second chance: A die-hard Salman Khan fanFor all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App