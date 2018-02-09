Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh has clarified that he regrets saying that he could have done Kaminey better than Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer added that he was very arrogant in his first year and this was something he should not have said. When asked to comment on Shahid Kapoor's statement that he could have done the role of Khilji differently, Ranveer responded that he finds nothing wrong in the statement since every actor brings something unique to the table.

Amid of the speculations of a cold war between Padmaavat co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh has clarified that he regrets saying that he could have done Shahid starrer Kaminey better. In an interview with India Today, Ranveer said, “In my first year, I was very arrogant. That was not something I should have said. I regret saying that.” When asked about what he has to say on Shahid’s statement that he could have essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji differently, Ranveer responded, “What’s wrong with saying that? I don’t know if he could have done it better or worse, but every actor brings something unique to the table.”

In an another interview, when Shahid was asked what difference he could have brought to the role of Khilji, Shahid said, “Firstly, I do not want to get into those details. Always remember, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the hero of all his films and we actors come second. So whether it is the loud and larger-than-life character of Khilji or the subtleness of Ratan Singh, everything was governed by Sanjay Sir. So, this is his vision of his. What I just said about performing differently, is because we are two different actors and our style of acting is different.”

After the film recorded a path-breaking success by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office, rumours started doing the rounds that Shahid might not attend the film’s success party just to avoid Ranveer Singh. However, Shobha Sant, CEO of Bhansali productions refuted all the claims and tweeted, “This is #fiction too. The producers, both @Viacom18Movies and #BhansaliProductions are busy trying to release #Padmaavat in the 3 states. No time to discuss #success party… as yet.”