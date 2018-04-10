A sincere request to Kapilji, his corporate team and his entire family: At present, the entire team of Preeti and Neeti along with me is extremely busy and equally stressed with the new venture in hand...Let's give space to each other in this tough time and resolve the issues internally rather than resorting to social media, said Shilpa Shinde in a note she posted on her official Instagram account.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde popularly known as Bhabiji from Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hain stepped in to support Kapil Sharma who is in limelight for all the wrong reasons. The comedian who has recently abused a journalist on Twitter and then filed a case against him is definitely going through a hard time. The stunning actress who was supported by Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss house has requested her fans and everybody to respect Kapil Sharma for his previous work and forgive him.

In a back-to-back post Shinde wrote, “Humble request to all media people.” She also requested that the comedian-turned-actor should be given some space. She wrote, “Abusing someone is certainly incorrect but he must be really in a bad situation…chadhte suraj ko sab salam karte hain. Pichla respect karke just forgive him. Kuch toh problem jarur hai varna itna talented artist ye sub nahi bol/kar sakta. We all are human. Galati kisse nahi hoti.” On Sunday morning, Twitterati woke up to a series of tweets from Kapil Sharma. “Some people just want to defame you for few bucks, but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong. I shall do it today and forever.”

@kapilsharma #kapilsharma A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official) on Apr 9, 2018

Shilpa Shinde is currently seen in the latest show Dhan Dhana Dhan starring Sunil Grover which is produced by the Simoes’ sister who were close to Kapil Sharma before they had a tiff. She further added and wrote, “A sincere request to Kapilji, his corporate team and his entire family: At present, the entire team of Preeti and Neeti along with me is extremely busy and equally stressed with the new venture in hand….Let’s give space to each other in this tough time and resolve the issues internally rather than resorting to social media.” Gorgeous small screen beauty signed off by saying, “Zindagi ki yahi reet hai, haar ke baad hi jeet hai. Let the peace prevail…”

