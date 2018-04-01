Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, who has featured in films like Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Tehzeeb and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara spoke about her Bollywood journey at length and said that she took a lot of risks and paid a price for it. She further added that she could have earned lots of crores by doing hundred more films like Rangeela but she has only done films that genuinely appeal to her.

After a long gap of 10 years, veteran actor Urmila Matondkar is back into the Bollywood industry and she is here to stay. From her films like Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara, Urmila has time and again proved that she can get into the skin of any character with a flawless ease and charm. In a latest interview with a leading news agency, she revealed she has taken many risks in the Bollywood industry and has also paid a price for it.

Speaking about how minting money was never her priority in the film industry, Urmila said, “Being a star means doing the kind of work you want to do. As stars we need to take risks and I was up for those challenges. I took risks and I did pay a price for it. I was made to answer because a ‘Kaun’ can’t do business like a popcorn entertainer or a romantic film would do. I could have earned lots of crores by doing hundreds of more ‘Rangeela’ that came my way. But I said no to all that and others did it and made money. I had moved to ‘Kaun’ or ‘Pinjar’. Even in commercial space I was offered exciting and different parts like ‘Dillagi’. There was no repetition in my work.”

Also Read: Watch video: Jacqueline Fernandez and Arpita Khan recreate Jumme Ki Raat moment

She further revealed that she has let go of loads of crores to work in films that appealed to her. “I have slashed my price down several times for films like Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara, Tehzeeb etc. I did it because it appealed to me for various reasons. There was time when I have taken nothing also. I have let go to loads of crores of money in the whole bargain,” she said. Talking about why she took such a long gap from Bollywood, Urmila added, “Sometimes there were offers but everything needs to fall in place. Like there were times when the makers were not competent enough to put everything in the package together and float it the way it should be. So I just did not feel to do it. I have other things to do now like scuba diving, reading etc”

Thanking her fans for their constant support, the actress concluded, “I am grateful for my fans as they had put me up there and it was for audience that I thought of giving them a new experience every time they would come to see my films. It’s being said that we do same kind of films and someone had to push the envelope. I am glad I did that.” On the work front, Urmila Matondkar recently featured in a dance number from Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor win big at GQ India Style Awards 2018

Also Read: Sizzling siblings Katrina Kaif and Isabelle take internet by storm in this latest bridal photoshoot

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App