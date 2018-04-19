I want to inspire people across the globe. If the blog is a success maybe, I’ll think of a book and go on a show like Ted Talks. I want to tell people that I am a survivor, and not a victim, said Sunaina Roshan. She also revealed that she would talk about the contribution of her family members in separate sections of her writing, explain how they helped to during the journey.

Bollywood sensation Hrithik Roshan captioned the picture, Now that’s what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi.” He even tweeted,”Welcome back to twitter didi. Give my sister some love guys 🙂 she’s not just a survivor but a hero to all of us in the family. So proud of you didi.” Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also took to his twitter account and wrote, “You’ve been through so many hardships in life but nothing has ever defeated you. You’re a survivor and a victor. I’m so proud of you!”

Welcome back to twitter didi. Give my sister some love guys 🙂 she’s not just a survivor but a hero to all of us in the family. So proud of you didi. @Sunainaroshan22 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 12, 2018

Now that's what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina #keepgoing #impossibleisNothing pic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017

You’ve been through so many hardships in life but nothing has ever defeated you. You’re a survivor and a victor. I’m so proud of you! @sunainaRoshan22 https://t.co/o2F3EHi9hd — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) April 18, 2018

