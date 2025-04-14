I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

Despite posing together for the paparazzi after the incident, viewers noticed visible tension. Several users expressed discomfort watching the video.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, made headlines after a rather uncomfortable video of their interaction surfaced online.

The clip, which quickly gained traction on social media, showed an apparently awkward moment between the two actors at a recent event in Mumbai.

Babil’s Questions Leave Huma Uncomfortable

In the viral video, Babil Khan is seen approaching Huma and complaining, “Usne phone bhi nahi uthaya mera” (They didn’t even take my call). In response, Huma appeared uninterested in continuing the conversation publicly and said, “Later we’ll talk ha”.

However, Babil persisted and asked, “Woh gussa hai mujhse?” (Is she angry with me?), prompting Huma to walk away, replying, “I have no idea.” As she moved away, she was heard whispering to actress Shikha Talsania, saying, “I want to slap this boy.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Netizens React to ‘Uncomfortable’ Viral Clip

Despite posing together for the paparazzi after the incident, viewers noticed visible tension. Several users expressed discomfort watching the video. One commented, “This conversation is so painfully awkward to watch,” while another wrote, “What is he doing? Not mature at all.”

On the professional front, Babil Khan is gearing up for the release of his mystery drama ‘Logout’, directed by Amit Golani and penned by Biswapati Sarkar. The film also features Rasika Dugal and is set to premiere on Zee5 on April 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi will soon be seen in the highly anticipated Season 4 of her political drama series ‘Maharani’. She is also part of ‘Jolly LLB 3’, alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Additionally, reports suggest she will play a significant role in Yash and Kiara Advani’s upcoming action film ‘Toxic’.