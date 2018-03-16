Rajkummar Rao is all geared up for the release of Omerta, directed by Hansal Mehta which revolves around the life of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who has been held responsible for the 1994 kidnapping of four foreign tourists in Delhi and the 2002 kidnapping and murder of journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan and is also considered as one of the masterminds behind the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.

Hansal Mehta is one director who has always tackled complex stories head-on and brought out movies that hit the audiences in al the right places, especially with Shahid, Citylights, and Aligarh. Now, the National Award-winning director-actor duo of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao are back with their latest collaboration Omerta. The film, which will hit screens on April 20, touches upon incidents in the life of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who is responsible for the 1994 kidnapping of four foreign tourists in Delhi and the 2002 kidnapping and murder of journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan among others. In fact, he is considered to have a hand in the 9/11 attacks in the US in 2001 and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 too.

When asked what about Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh led to Hansal Mehta making the film? In a recent interview, the director answered, “I wanted to explore evil as a human characteristic and I found an actor (referring to Rajkummar Rao) who was ready to explore the same. To hawk on an evil character. That attracted me to the subject. The challenge of bringing out. He (Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh) is the animal of terrorism.” He credited Rajkummar Rao for the project finally taking flight, “I think every film has its own destiny. I had to meet Rajkummar and because I met him, he became an enabler and because of him, I could make this film.” Hansal Mehta also mentioned the kind of research that went into the project.

He said, “At the time when Mukul told me the story, the internet was really slow. I had to buy a lot of books, lots of material from archives, different magazines and what not. What happens with scripts is that you eventually start writing. Working or beginning to work on the project is important otherwise research can go on forever. This (Omerta) could have gone for five more years.”

Omerta, which received immense love and acclaim at its premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival under Special Presentations section, has been the talking point around the world for more than a year now. Hansal recalls an instance when the film was featured at a festival in Florence and how Italian women were attracted to Rajkummar’s portrayal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh is the personification of evil according to most. However, before turning into a terrorist, Omar was an impressive student who eventually dropped out of the London School of Economics. It is interesting and horrifying how an intelligent and well-educated person chose to be a terrorist. While Omerta revisits Omar’s deeds, Hansal revealed that the film does not show the backstory of how this person became what he is but would raise a lot of questions in people’s mind.

“Not really (the film would not touch upon the backstory of Omar). It (Omerta) is a recounting of events. A film which will raise a lot of questions but would not offer any answers. It is an uncomfortable film which will raise uncomfortable questions and answers that we have to compel our establishment to find,” said the director.

