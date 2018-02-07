Global star Priyanka Chopra in her recent interview with Filmfare, finally broke her silence to reveal that she was indeed in a serious relationship until last year. Priyanka has signed two more Hollywood films. A Kid Like Jake alongside Homeland star Claire Danes and Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons. She will also be seen in the film Isn’t It Romantic also starring Pitch Perfect fame Rebel Wilson.

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, first ruled Bollywood and is now setting Hollywood on fire with her breakthrough performances American telly series, Quantico, and has also garnered critical acclaim for her performance in Baywatch. The global star, who has always been very secretive about her personal life, in her recent interview with Filmfare, finally broke her silence to reveal that she was indeed in a serious relationship until last year. She said, “I’m a serial monogamist. I was in a very committed relationship. But since almost a year, I’ve been single. I’ve met a bunch of people. I’ve gone out with people. I let someone woo me but no… My mind hasn’t exploded, not yet!”

Priyanka, who has always been very vocal about her feelings, back in 2016 said, “ When there is a ring on my finger, which is actually given to me, then I’ll tell the world. Till then no one can claim me,” when she was asked if she was dating anyone. Then again, later in 2017, the Diva said made yet another confession about marriage saying, “Marriage doesn’t happen as per plans. You just have to find the right guy for yourself. If I find a right guy then I will do it but I still haven’t found that person”. The interesting part here is that during that time no one knew that she was actually in a very “committed relationship.”

