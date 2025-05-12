I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists Whilst Filming This Song

In a candid conversation, the 38-year-old actress revealed that she had never pictured herself performing an item number, let alone portraying a sensual character in front of hundreds of people.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently reflected on her daring appearance in the hit dance number Oo Antava from the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The performance marked a major shift from her usual roles, and Samantha admitted she was extremely nervous about stepping into such a bold persona.

In a candid conversation with Galatta Plus, the 38-year-old actress revealed that she had never pictured herself performing an item number, let alone portraying a sensual character in front of hundreds of people.

“Who would think of me for a special song where I have to look hot? I was always known as the cute, girl-next-door type,” she shared. Samantha explained that the role required much more than just dance—it demanded confidence, boldness, and an unapologetic sense of sensuality.

Samantha Prabhu: It wasn’t about the dance moves

Samantha emphasized that the biggest challenge wasn’t the choreography, but conveying the attitude of a strong, self-assured woman—qualities she didn’t see in herself at the time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It wasn’t about the dance moves—it was about the fierce, confident woman who’s completely at ease with her sexuality. That’s not me in real life,” she admitted.

The actress also revealed that her close circle, including family and friends, advised against taking up the song. Despite their concerns, she viewed Oo Antava as a personal test.

“Many think I do things to make bold statements, but that’s not true. I take on roles to challenge myself,” she clarified. “I’ve never thought of myself as attractive or sexy, so this was my chance to fake it and see if I could pull it off.”

“I was literally shaking”

Recalling her first day of shooting, Samantha shared that she was extremely anxious performing in front of 500 junior artists.

“I was literally shaking before the first take,” she revealed.

However, her efforts paid off. Once the song was released, fans praised her bold transformation and screen presence. The sultry number quickly became a chart-topping sensation and one of the most memorable elements of Pushpa.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently promoting her debut production, Subham. The film is directed by Praveen Kandregula and features a fresh cast including Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud.