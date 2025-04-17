Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  • I Was Literally Trembling, Reveals Dia Mirza While Filming A Rape Scene In Kaafir, Recalls Vomiting Right After The Shot

I Was Literally Trembling, Reveals Dia Mirza While Filming A Rape Scene In Kaafir, Recalls Vomiting Right After The Shot

Written by Bhavani Iyer, Kaafir tells the heartrending story of Kainaaz Akhtar, a Pakistani woman wrongly accused of terrorism and jailed in India. While in prison, she gives birth to her daughter.

I Was Literally Trembling, Reveals Dia Mirza While Filming A Rape Scene In Kaafir, Recalls Vomiting Right After The Shot

Dia Mirza


Six years after its initial digital release, Sonam Nair’s acclaimed series Kaafir has been re-edited and re-released as a feature film.

Originally streaming on ZEE5, the emotional drama follows the story of Kainaaz Akhtar, a Pakistani woman portrayed by Dia Mirza, who mistakenly crosses into India and is subsequently imprisoned under suspicions of being a terrorist.

The series had previously made headlines for its bold storytelling, powerful scenes, and especially Dia Mirza’s deeply moving performance.

Dia Mirza on Filming a Disturbing Scene

Dia Mirza recently opened up about one of the most emotionally challenging scenes in the series, which depicted sexual assault. Speaking to a leading news channel, the actress revealed that the intensity of the scene left her physically shaken.

“Shooting the rape scene was incredibly difficult. I was literally trembling once we wrapped up that sequence,” she shared.

The emotional toll was so overwhelming that Dia confessed to vomiting afterward. “When you immerse your entire being into the reality of such a painful moment, your body reacts. I felt it completely,” she added.

Playing Kainaaz Changed Dia Mirza on a Personal Level

Despite the emotional challenges, Dia believes that the role of Kainaaz significantly impacted her personal growth. “Portraying Kainaaz made me feel like a mother long before I became one in real life,” she revealed.

The character awakened a deep sense of love, protection, and emotional intensity in her. “As an artist, empathy is key. You need to truly connect with the character to be authentic. My bond with Kainaaz was so strong that it helped me grow as a person,” she explained.

The Story Behind ‘Kaafir’

Written by Bhavani Iyer, Kaafir tells the heartrending story of Kainaaz Akhtar, a Pakistani woman wrongly accused of terrorism and jailed in India. While in prison, she gives birth to her daughter.

Her story takes a turn when a journalist, Vedant, learns about her case and sets out on a quest for justice. According to the official IMDb synopsis, Kaafir “follows Kainaaz Akhtar, a Pakistani woman falsely imprisoned as a militant. Journalist Vedant discovers her and her daughter, who was born in prison.

Motivated by a strong sense of justice, he embarks on a mission to uncover the truth.”

