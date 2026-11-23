The artist behind Shah Rukh Khan’s widely popular hit Mitwa has shared with his fans that he has had a tough time battling his ill health which forced him out of work for almost a year. Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali has now come out in the open about his struggle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.







Talking to the media at a press conference in Karachi on November 17, he remembered what his struggle with the disease did to him and his family. He stated that he preferred keeping it confidential while focusing on treatment.

“I’ve had a bad episode. It was something that shook me, my family, friends and fans. We were hiding it from some of our friends, busy taking care of the problem I had. The problem I had was… it was multiple myeloma. It was very bad. I was struggling with it,” he said, as reported by Dawn.

Shafqat Amanat Ali Spent One Year On Bed Rest During Cancer Treatment

While the singer noted that his symptoms were timely diagnosed, the search for the right medical help involved several visits to doctors. Eventually, Ali managed to find a doctor in Karachi who would help him out. In reflecting upon the effects of his disease, Ali said that he spent a whole year in bed.

“I was on bed rest for one full year. I still have to go through stem cell therapy, and till I get that treatment done, I am on maintenance therapy, which is a very mild type of chemo that I still go through every week. But I am cured,” Ali stated at the press conference.

Ali also remembered that it was really tough to keep away from his work. After going through one course of chemotherapy, he came back to stage with a concert in Lahore.

“It was a little difficult to stay in bed. Artists need to perform. We don’t feel good when we don’t work. I had no other choice. As soon as my chemo ended, I did a show in Lahore. It was difficult. But we pulled it off. Since then, we have been performing,” he said.

While the singer described himself as cured, he also said that his treatment is not entirely over. He continues to receive weekly maintenance therapy and still has stem cell therapy ahead of him.

What Happened To The Singer Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mitwa’?

For many Indians, Shafqat Amanat Ali’s voice reminds them of the romantic number Mitwa from the Bollywood film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, produced by Karan Johar in 2006 and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.

It was through this number that his voice gained recognition amongst the Indian public. After this, he sang Yeh Honsla for Dor. Some other popular numbers from his Hindi film career are Tere Naina from My Name Is Khan, Bin Tere from I Hate Luv Storys, Dildaara from Ra.One, Kyun Main Jaagoon from Patiala House and Teri Jhuki Nazar from Murder 3.

However, his disappearance from the Hindi film music scene cannot be credited only to his illness.The last Hindi film song sung by him was Do Naina from Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018.

Shafqat Amanat Ali Plans To Return To The Stage

Ali is now getting ready for even more live shows. He will give his performances in the Beach Luxury Hotel of Karachi on November 28 and other concerts are expected in Islamabad and Lahore, based on reports after his press conference.

In addition to announcing his upcoming concerts, Ali’s road to recovery has been thrown open to the public. Following his hiatus from performing and prolonged period of treatment, the singer is slowly making a comeback.

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