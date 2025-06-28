Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > ‘I Was Paid Only…’: Shefali Jariwala Reveals How Much She Was Paid For Hit ‘Kaanta Laga’ Song?

‘I Was Paid Only…’: Shefali Jariwala Reveals How Much She Was Paid For Hit ‘Kaanta Laga’ Song?

Shefali Jariwala, who rose to fame with the iconic remix song Kaanta Laga, revealed that she was just 19 and studying engineering when she earned ₹7,000 for the video that changed her life.

Last Updated: June 28, 2025 13:50:58 IST

Shefali Jariwala was just 19 years old and studying engineering when fate intervened outside her college campus. The director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru spotted her and offered her the lead role in the music video for the remix version of “Kaanta Laga.” Released in the early 2000s, the song catapulted Shefali into national fame, turning her into a household name overnight and paving the way for a career in the entertainment industry.

Shefali Had To Convince Parents For The Bold Song

In a recent interview, Shefali revealed that her father initially opposed her decision to take up the music video project. Coming from a family rooted in academics, her parents had encouraged her to focus solely on her education. “I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies,” she said. However, her interest in television and the opportunity to earn from it prompted her to accept the offer. She added, “I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV.”

Convincing Her Father Was a Turning Point for Shefali

Shefali shared that despite her enthusiasm, her father strongly disapproved of her decision at first. “My father was completely against it. So first, I took my mom into confidence and then, we both convinced my father,” she said. The song’s massive popularity turned the moment into a life-altering experience for her. “That song turned out to be such a hit that it was like a fairytale for me. It changed my life completely,” Shefali added, crediting the video for launching her into mainstream media.

Shefali Jariwala in Bigg Boss 13

Shefali continued her career in showbiz after her breakthrough music video and gained further recognition through her stint in reality television. She appeared in Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant and made headlines for becoming the longest-surviving wild card entry that season. Her journey from engineering student to reality TV star stands as a defining transformation sparked by a single music video that reshaped her career trajectory.

Tags: bigg boss 13shefali jariwala
