‘I Will Celebrate Eid, Diwali And Holi’: Shafaq Naaz Hits Back At Trolls Questioning Her Religion After Karwa Chauth Pictures

Actress Shafaq Naaz has responded to social media users questioning her religious identity after she shared pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations. The actress, who posted photographs in a red saree, sindoor and traditional bangles, said that celebrating a festival or applying sindoor does not change her religion.

In a video message, Shafaq expressed disappointment over the abusive comments and personal remarks she received after sharing the pictures. She also revealed that her husband, Zeeshan, is Muslim and questioned why people were assuming that her participation in a Hindu festival meant she had converted.

“Just because I applied sindoor, I don’t remain a Muslim anymore? Is my religion so halka? Kya religion itna halka hai?” she said.

The actress also made it clear that she would continue celebrating festivals across communities, including Eid, Diwali and Holi, and would not allow social media users to dictate her personal choices.

Why Was Shafaq Naaz Trolled Over Her Karwa Chauth Pictures?

The controversy began after Shafaq shared a series of pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations on social media. Dressed in a red saree, she was seen wearing sindoor and red bangles and holding a sieve, which is traditionally used during the festival’s rituals. Some of the pictures also featured her husband, Zeeshan. Sharing the photographs, the actress wrote, “All dressed up for the man who has seen me at my absolute worst. Happy karva chauth.”

Her posts attracted comments questioning her decision to celebrate Karwa Chauth despite being Muslim. Some users also questioned whether she had converted after observing the festival. Responding to the criticism, Shafaq said she had initially considered the pictures decent and was surprised by the abuse that followed.

“So, recently I have posted a few pictures of me celebrating Karwa Chauth. I was wearing a red saree, sindoor. Honestly, I felt those were decent pictures and suddenly I am seeing this abuse, trolling and so much disrespect from everyone in my comment section,” she said.

She then addressed the assumptions about her religious identity, clarifying that her husband is Muslim and that wearing sindoor does not change her faith.

Shafaq Naaz Says Religion Is A Personal Matter

Shafaq Naaz gave a befitting reply to Muslims who were abusing her and her husband in the comments just for celebrating Karwa Chauth and sharing it on social media. https://t.co/8tNarOFDXq — Hindutva Vigilant (@HindutvaVigilIN) November 2, 2026







Shafaq also criticised social media users for dragging her husband into the controversy and making personal remarks about him. She questioned why he was being targeted over her decision to celebrate the festival. The actress went on to speak about India’s cultural diversity, saying that people should be able to celebrate different festivals without being judged for their religious beliefs.

“This is the beauty of India because we have so many cultures and how does celebrating something, some festival, like why would you not celebrate? And I have been doing that,” she said.

Calling religion a personal matter, Shafaq added that people should not dictate how others practise their faith or what they choose to celebrate.

“I can’t sit here and tell you how much time I am praying, how much I fast, what all things I do. Religion is a very personal thing. It’s a belief,” she said.

She further urged people to respect different faiths instead of using religion to abuse or judge others. Referring to the Quran and other holy books, the actress said that respect for others is a common teaching across religions.

‘I Will Post Pictures On Eid, Diwali And Holi’: Shafaq’s Message To Trolls

Shafaq also spoke about her association with mythological television shows and said she had always been fascinated by different cultures. She maintained that her religion teaches her to respect people rather than disrespect them. The actress made it clear that the trolling would not stop her from celebrating festivals that hold meaning for her.

“I will post pictures on Eid. I will do it on Diwali. I will do it on Holi. I will do it on everything. I will do whatever I like,” she said.

She also offered a direct response to those uncomfortable with her choices, suggesting that they could simply unfollow her rather than abuse her online.

“I will not stop believing what I believe. So thank you very much. And please stop fighting,” she added.

Shafaq Naaz’s Television Career

Shafaq Naaz is known for her work in Indian television, particularly for playing Kunti in the mythological show Mahabharat. She also portrayed Mayuri in the television comedy Chidiya Ghar and has appeared in several other television projects.

Her latest response has brought attention to the debate around religious identity, cultural practices and the freedom to celebrate festivals across communities. For Shafaq, however, her position is clear: her faith is personal, and she does not intend to let online criticism decide how she celebrates.

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