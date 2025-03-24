Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has responded to the controversy surrounding his recent show at Mumbai's Habitat Studio, making it clear that he will not apologize. The uproar began when Kamra parodied a famous Hindi song from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). This triggered protests […]

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra responded to the controversy over his show at Mumbai's Studio, making it clear that he will not apologize.


Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has responded to the controversy surrounding his recent show at Mumbai’s Habitat Studio, making it clear that he will not apologize. The uproar began when Kamra parodied a famous Hindi song from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor). This triggered protests and acts of vandalism by Shinde-led Shiv Sena supporters.

Kamra Speaks Out Against Vandalism

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamra strongly condemned the attack on the studio where his performance took place. He emphasized that an entertainment venue is merely a platform for performances and is not responsible for the content of his comedy.

“An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party,” Kamra wrote.

He further defended the right to free speech, stating, “Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today’s media would have us believe otherwise.”

Questioning Law Enforcement

Kamra also raised concerns about whether the law would be applied fairly. He expressed willingness to cooperate with authorities but questioned whether similar action would be taken against those who vandalized the venue.

“I am willing to co-operate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers?” he asked.

He sarcastically suggested that his next performance could be held at Elphinstone bridge or any other Mumbai structure in need of urgent demolition.

Harassment and Media Criticism

Kamra also addressed reports of his personal contact details being leaked. “To those who are busy leaking my number or calling me incessantly: I am sure you’ve realised by now that all unknown calls go to my voicemail, where you will be subjected to the very song that you hate,” he said.

Taking aim at the media, he criticized the state of press freedom in India. “To the media faithfully reporting this circus: Remember that press freedom in India ranks at 159. I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr Ajit Pawar (1st Deputy CM) said about Mr Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM). I don’t fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down,” he asserted.

Government Response: Investigation Announced

The controversy reached the Maharashtra state assembly, where junior home minister Yogesh Kadam announced that Kamra’s call records and financial transactions would be scrutinized.

“Call recordings along with CDRs, as well as bank statements of comedian Kunal Kamra, will also be checked. We will find out who is behind this,” Kadam said, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the rival Uddhav Sena had financed Kamra’s Mumbai show where the controversial remarks were made.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

