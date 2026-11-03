‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement

A new twist has come to light regarding the dispute between singer Daler Mehandi and Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal, when the latter reaffirmed that he would refuse to apologize to the singer. According to the minister, he would rather resign from his office than apologize, as his dignity is above everything else.

As per various sources, speaking at an event in Dehradun, the Uttarakhand minister reaffirmed that even if the top brass of his party had ordered him to apologize to the singer, he would choose to resign from his office. This comes days after a video in which the minister is seen having a heated argument with the singer at a musical performance went viral.

Why Did Subodh Uniyal Confront Daler Mehndi?

The row started on October 18 when Daler Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, Narendra Nagar in Tehri Garhwal. During the show, the minister stepped up on the stage and scolded the singer. Uniyal asked Daler about his condition and accused him of being drunk at the time of the event. Furthermore, he even went on to accuse Daler of not performing live but lip-syncing.

The video of the incident was shared on social media platforms where it got lots of flak from the public over the behavior of the minister with the singer. Daler Mehndi’s brother Mika Singh came out in support of his brother saying that Daler does not drink alcohol and he was recovering from some major surgery and hence could not sing.

He also maintained that his brother had attended the event to honour a professional commitment and demanded an apology from Uniyal.

What Did Mika Singh Say About Subodh Uniyal’s Apology?

The dispute took another turn after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh following the controversy. Mika later said that Dhami had apologised on the minister’s behalf. He appreciated the Chief Minister’s intervention but maintained that Uniyal should personally address the incident.

On October 25, Mika’s team also issued a statement saying that Uniyal had apologised to Daler over a telephone conversation. The statement welcomed the reported apology and expressed hope that the matter could be put behind them. However, Uniyal rejected the claim a day later. In an interview with Satya Vani, he questioned why he should apologise and said there was no question of him saying sorry.

The minister also defended his earlier remarks, questioning why Daler had accepted the performance if he was unwell.

Why Is Subodh Uniyal Refusing To Apologise?

In his latest statement, Uniyal has once again made his position clear, saying he would rather resign than apologise to the singer. He reportedly maintained that his self-respect was more important than his ministerial position. His remarks have renewed attention on the disagreement, particularly after Mika Singh’s team had earlier claimed that an apology was made over the phone.

The controversy has also highlighted the difference between the Chief Minister’s reported apology on Uniyal’s behalf and the minister’s own denial of having apologised. Neither the reported telephone apology nor the subsequent denial has brought the public disagreement to a close.

ALSO READ: ‘Silent During Eid And Bakrid’: BJP Accuses Dia Mirza And Naseeruddin Shah Of ‘Selective Outrage’ Amid Diwali Pollution Row