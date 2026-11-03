LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement

‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement

Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal has reiterated that he will not apologise to singer Daler Mehndi over their public confrontation at a musical event, saying he would rather resign than compromise his self-respect.

Daler Mehndi Row (Image: X)
Daler Mehndi Row (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 17:40 IST

A new twist has come to light regarding the dispute between singer Daler Mehandi and Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal, when the latter reaffirmed that he would refuse to apologize to the singer. According to the minister, he would rather resign from his office than apologize, as his dignity is above everything else.

As per various sources, speaking at an event in Dehradun, the Uttarakhand minister reaffirmed that even if the top brass of his party had ordered him to apologize to the singer, he would choose to resign from his office. This comes days after a video in which the minister is seen having a heated argument with the singer at a musical performance went viral.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did Subodh Uniyal Confront Daler Mehndi?

The row started on October 18 when Daler Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, Narendra Nagar in Tehri Garhwal. During the show, the minister stepped up on the stage and scolded the singer. Uniyal asked Daler about his condition and accused him of being drunk at the time of the event. Furthermore, he even went on to accuse Daler of not performing live but lip-syncing.

The video of the incident was shared on social media platforms where it got lots of flak from the public over the behavior of the minister with the singer. Daler Mehndi’s brother Mika Singh came out in support of his brother saying that Daler does not drink alcohol and he was recovering from some major surgery and hence could not sing.

He also maintained that his brother had attended the event to honour a professional commitment and demanded an apology from Uniyal.

What Did Mika Singh Say About Subodh Uniyal’s Apology?

The dispute took another turn after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh following the controversy. Mika later said that Dhami had apologised on the minister’s behalf. He appreciated the Chief Minister’s intervention but maintained that Uniyal should personally address the incident.

On October 25, Mika’s team also issued a statement saying that Uniyal had apologised to Daler over a telephone conversation. The statement welcomed the reported apology and expressed hope that the matter could be put behind them. However, Uniyal rejected the claim a day later. In an interview with Satya Vani, he questioned why he should apologise and said there was no question of him saying sorry.

The minister also defended his earlier remarks, questioning why Daler had accepted the performance if he was unwell.

Why Is Subodh Uniyal Refusing To Apologise?

In his latest statement, Uniyal has once again made his position clear, saying he would rather resign than apologise to the singer. He reportedly maintained that his self-respect was more important than his ministerial position. His remarks have renewed attention on the disagreement, particularly after Mika Singh’s team had earlier claimed that an apology was made over the phone.

The controversy has also highlighted the difference between the Chief Minister’s reported apology on Uniyal’s behalf and the minister’s own denial of having apologised. Neither the reported telephone apology nor the subsequent denial has brought the public disagreement to a close.

ALSO READ: ‘Silent During Eid And Bakrid’: BJP Accuses Dia Mirza And Naseeruddin Shah Of ‘Selective Outrage’ Amid Diwali Pollution Row

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement
Tags: Bollywood newsDaler Mehndimika singhSubodh Uniyaluttarakhand

RELATED News

Emraan Hashmi To Star In Musical-Horror Film Rooh; Here’s What We Know About Its 2027 Release

Radhika Apte Faces Backlash Over ‘Patriarchal’ Telugu Film Remarks; Balakrishna’s Legend At Centre Of Row

Did Jaya Bachchan Slap Rekha In Front Of Amitabh? What Reportedly Happened On Ram Balram Sets

Jaya Used To Call Amitabh Bachchan ‘Lambu Ji’; Here’s Why Harivansh Rai Bachchan Stopped Her

‘Hindu-Muslim Ki Shaadi Nahi Honi Chahiye’: Vindu Dara Singh Recalls How Farah Naaz Changed After Hajj

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Cam: Woman Grabs Madhubani DM’s Collar After ASI’s Firing Over Alleged Love Affair Leaves One Dead, 3 Injured

Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report

As AI Reshapes Consulting, a Former McKinsey Consultant’s #1 Amazon Bestseller Looks at the Human Side of the Job

Assistant Sub-Inspector Allegedly Visits Woman Over Illicit Love Affair, Opens Fire After Villagers Surrounds Him In Madhubani- 1 Killed, 3 Injured; What Happened?

4.1-Billion-Year-Old Mars Rock Found in Sahara Desert in 2022, Scientists Got Curious About Its Pink Colour, Here’s How They Traced Its Origin

India’s Best Electric Scooter: Questions to Ask Before Purchasing

Gold, Grace, Growth & Brilliance: Khazanchi Jewellers’ Migration to Mainboard Sets Stage for a Rs 5,000 Crore Horizon

Watch Video: Car Flipped Over to Extract 8-Foot Python Hiding Under Bonnet in Bhopal, Snake Catchers Struggle to Free It—How Was the Rescue Completed?

Watch Video: Mob Armed With Sticks, Sharp Weapons Attacks BSF Jawans In Tripura, Snatches Weapon; What Happened?

‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement

‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement
‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement
‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement
‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement
‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement

QUICK LINKS