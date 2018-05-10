Rajinikanth was recently seen at the silent protest held by the Tamil film fraternity on the Cauvery water board management issue. Here also he brought up the water and added that it was his dream is to link all the rivers in south India. Rajinikanth said, "I agreed to K S Ravikumar's 'Lingaa' (2014) because it was about a man who built a dam to solve the water scarcity problem faced by his people. My dream is to link all rives in south India and I don't mind dying to achieve it."

The ‘Kaala’ audio launch was held in a grand manner in Chennai on May 9. Everyone waited with bated breath for actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to make his political entry official but they were left disappointed. At the launch, Rajinikanth stated, “The good time (to announce my political plans) has not come yet. What can I do? With God’s blessings and the support of the people, good times for Tamilians will be possible.”

Rajinikanth went on to talk about his recent film failures and how it was his daughter Soundarya who introduced him to Kaala director Pa Ranjith. There have been strong rumours that ‘Kaala’ was a launchpad for his entry into politics but Rajinikanth refuted this. He said, “‘Kaala’ is not a political film but there’s a little bit of politics in the film.”

As he concluded his speech, he narrated a small story about frogs. he said, “There were some frogs trying to scale an impossible wall. All other frogs gave up, but one managed to climb the wall. This frog was deaf and was not discouraged by the voices of dissent. I am like that deaf frog. I will keep rising no matter what comes my way.”

In the meantime, AIADMK Minister Jayakumar attacked Rajinikanth saying that everyone cannot become an MGR and that the songs of ‘Kaala’ – which are politically charged – will disappear like kaalan (mushrooms). He added, “If ‘Kaala’’ songs create any law and order problems in Tamil Nadu, the state government will not watch it silently. No one should create confusion due for personal gains.”

