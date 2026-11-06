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Home > Entertainment News > ‘I Will Send You The Footage’: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Challenges Abhijeet Bhattacharya Over Live-Singing Row

‘I Will Send You The Footage’: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Challenges Abhijeet Bhattacharya Over Live-Singing Row

Daler Mehndi's son Gurdeep has responded to Abhijeet Bhattacharya's remarks about the Uttarakhand performance, offering to send him footage to prove his father was singing live.

Daler Mehndi and Son Gurdeep Mehndi (Image: X)
Daler Mehndi and Son Gurdeep Mehndi (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 11:52 IST

The controversy surrounding singer Daler Mehndi’s interrupted performance in Uttarakhand has taken another turn, with his son Gurdeep Mehndi publicly responding to Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s remarks about the incident. During a live performance, Gurdeep defended his father against allegations of lip-syncing and offered to send Abhijeet footage from the disputed show to demonstrate that Daler was singing live.



Addressing the audience on stage, Gurdeep said he had not expected Abhijeet to make such comments about his father, whom he described as a legendary singer. He also took a swipe at artists who, according to him, make remarks to attract views.

“You will be glad to know that I am singing live. There is no lip-syncing, all thanks to my father, Daler Mehndi. Because that’s what I have learnt from him: that one must always sing live,” Gurdeep said.

Reacting to Abhijeet’s comments, he added, “There are some artists who say whatever just to get some views. The way Abhijeet spoke recently… I didn’t expect this from him, that he would speak this way and that too, for such a legendary singer like my father.”

Gurdeep then offered to share the footage with the singer, saying, “Brother, I will send you the footage from that day, and you will find out that he was indeed singing live and not lip-syncing.” He concluded by asking Abhijeet to be polite and reconsider his remarks. “People go through good and bad times, everyone does. But brother, I would request you to be polite. I hope that you get rid of your misconception,” he said.

What Did Abhijeet Bhattacharya Say About Daler Mehndi’s Performance?

Abhijeet recently commented on the controversy during an appearance in Chhattisgarh. Although he did not directly name Daler Mehndi, his remarks appeared to refer to the Uttarakhand incident. “A few days ago, there was an incident where a minister came onto the stage and spoke the truth. He said, ‘You are not singing. You can barely stand, and you are not really performing live.’ He spoke the truth. But he ended up becoming the villain in the eyes of many people. Yet this is something that happens on stages everywhere,” Abhijeet said.

His comments came after Uttarakhand minister and MLA Subodh Uniyal had publicly questioned Daler’s performance, accusing the singer of not singing live and appearing to be under the influence of alcohol.

What Happened During Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand Performance?

The controversy began during Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri fair in Tehri, Uttarakhand, in October 2026. Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and confronted the singer in front of the audience, questioning his condition and accusing him of lip-syncing.

“You can’t even speak properly; how will you sing?” the minister was heard saying in videos from the event.

The incident triggered a public exchange, with the minister defending his intervention and the singer’s family and supporters disputing the allegations. Daler’s brother, singer Mika Singh, came out in his defence, saying that his brother does not consume alcohol. Mika also claimed that Daler was unwell but had continued with the performance because he had already committed to the organisers. Mika challenged anyone to prove that Daler had consumed alcohol, saying he would quit singing if the allegation was established.

What Did Subodh Uniyal Say About Daler Mehndi’s Performance Fee?

The minister also questioned why Daler had performed if he was unwell. Uniyal claimed that the singer had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the event and argued that he should have returned the money and declined to perform if he was not in a condition to sing.

The disagreement continued even after Mika defended his brother and sought an apology from the minister. Uniyal, however, maintained his position. Gurdeep’s latest remarks have now brought the dispute back into focus. While he has offered to share footage of the performance with Abhijeet, it remains unclear whether the footage has been sent or whether the singer has responded to the challenge.

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‘I Will Send You The Footage’: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Challenges Abhijeet Bhattacharya Over Live-Singing Row
Tags: abhijeet bhattacharyaDaler MehndiGurdeep Mehndimika singhuttarakhand

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‘I Will Send You The Footage’: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Challenges Abhijeet Bhattacharya Over Live-Singing Row

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‘I Will Send You The Footage’: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Challenges Abhijeet Bhattacharya Over Live-Singing Row
‘I Will Send You The Footage’: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Challenges Abhijeet Bhattacharya Over Live-Singing Row
‘I Will Send You The Footage’: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Challenges Abhijeet Bhattacharya Over Live-Singing Row
‘I Will Send You The Footage’: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Challenges Abhijeet Bhattacharya Over Live-Singing Row
‘I Will Send You The Footage’: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Challenges Abhijeet Bhattacharya Over Live-Singing Row

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