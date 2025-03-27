Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
  'I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal', Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala Puja Controversy

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala Puja Controversy

The controversy erupted on March 18, when Mohanlal visited the revered Sabarimala temple in Kerala ahead of the release of his upcoming movie L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar has extended his support to Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty amid the controversy over Mohanlal’s Sabarimala puja for his long-time friend. Taking to his X handle, Akhtar slammed critics, calling them “narrow-minded” and praised the actors’ bond as an example of true friendship.

In a strongly worded post, Javed Akhtar expressed admiration for the camaraderie between Mohanlal and Mammootty. “I wish every Mammootty of India had a friend like Mohanlal and every Mohanlal had a friend like Mammootty. It is obvious that their great friendship is beyond the understanding of some small, narrow-minded, petty, and negative people, but who cares,” Akhtar wrote.

How Did the Controversy Begin?

The controversy erupted on March 18, when Mohanlal visited the revered Sabarimala temple in Kerala ahead of the release of his upcoming movie L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Following his visit, a temple puja receipt surfaced online, listing Mammootty’s birth name, Muhammed Kutty, along with his birth star ‘Visakham.’ The receipt, issued by the Devaswom office, indicated that Mohanlal had performed the ritual for Mammootty.

The viral receipt led to mixed reactions on social media. While many lauded Mohanlal’s gesture as a symbol of communal harmony, others raised objections. O Abdullah, a social media influencer and former editor of Madhyamam, claimed that if Mammootty had requested the ritual, he should issue an apology. His statement further fueled the debate, drawing sharp responses from fans and religious circles.

Addressing the controversy, Mohanlal dismissed the criticism and reaffirmed his friendship with Mammootty. “What’s wrong in praying for him? He is like my brother. He had a minor health issue, but that’s normal for everyone. There is nothing to worry about,” he stated, standing by his actions.

ALSO READ: Veera Dheera Sooran Shows Cancelled Over Legal Issues, Delhi HC Orders Producer To Deposit ₹7 crore

Mammootty Mohanlal Empuraan

