I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Had No Creative Differences With Priyadarshan

Back on January 31, 2025, filmmaker Priyadarshan had announced that Hera Pheri 3 was in development. The excitement among fans had reached a peak when it was revealed that the iconic trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—would return to reprise their beloved roles.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, widely adored for his legendary portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the Hera Pheri series, has recently confirmed that he will not be part of the upcoming sequel, Hera Pheri 3. This revelation comes as a huge blow to fans who were thrilled at the reunion of the original trio.

However, many claimed that there might be creative differences with the director the reason why Paresh Rawal exited from the movie. Now, taking to his X account over the weekend, the iconic star cleared the air for once and all.

On X, he wrote, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences.”

The actor added, “I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025

Director Priyadarshan Had Confirmed Hera Pheri 3 in January 2025

Back on January 31, 2025, filmmaker Priyadarshan had announced that Hera Pheri 3 was in development. The excitement among fans had reached a peak when it was revealed that the iconic trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—would return to reprise their beloved roles.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal confirmed the news himself, stating, “Yes, it’s a fact.” While the reason for his departure hasn’t been officially disclosed, the announcement has left fans heartbroken.

A film industry insider shared with Bollywood Hungama, “There was a time in 2022 when Akshay Kumar was out of the project. Despite being the soul of the franchise, he eventually came back. There’s still hope that Paresh Rawal might return too.”

Hera Pheri Franchise: A Cult Classic in Indian Cinema

The original Hera Pheri hit cinemas in 2000, followed by its sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. Over time, both films became cult favourites, largely due to their comedic brilliance and timeless dialogues. On social media, countless memes and clips of Baburao’s character have kept the franchise alive and relevant for a new generation.

The announcement of Hera Pheri 3 had ignited massive buzz online, particularly among fans of Paresh Rawal’s Baburao, whose quirky mannerisms and iconic lines remain popular even today. While the news of his exit is disappointing, many in the industry remain hopeful that a resolution can be found to bring him back to the screen.

As anticipation for Hera Pheri 3 continues to grow, fans are now left wondering whether the beloved Baburao Ganpatrao Apte will make a last-minute return. While Paresh Rawal’s confirmation appears final, the unpredictable nature of Bollywood casting leaves a glimmer of hope for his comeback.