I won’t be part of a film just because it’s great! I want to have a role for myself. Some films I’ve not done because of date problems; also, a few [that I turned down] didn’t work well eventually at the box office, so I heaved a sigh of relief, said Raid star Ileana D'Cruz.

Raid star Ileana D’Cruz was quoted saying, “Honestly! People ask you questions like, ‘How do you deal with failure [when your films don’t do well]?’ For me, it’s the same as how I deal with success. I deal with it like, ‘Okay, the films have either done well or not done well. I should move on.’ I can’t hold on to it.” The star who was a part of back to back three hits, Mubarakan, Baadshaho, and Raid now simply wants to curl up on the couch and watch TV.

The 30-year-old star made her Bollywood debut with a super hit Barfi starring opposite Tamasha star Ranbir Kapoor. The established Telugu star has worked with Bollywood sensation Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn. She was quoted saying, “It’s slower than what I expected it to be, but I prefer that because I like the choices I’ve made.” The actress just did eight films in six years of her acting career, to which she says, “It’s because I don’t sign just every film that comes my way! I’ve rejected quite a few films because of the story and the role. Sometimes, the story is great, but my character is not something I loved.”

The actress is who turned down the Special 26 offer said, “My frank discussion with Neeraj (Pandey, the director) was, ‘I love the story, but I wish I had something more to do in it. I can’t ask you to increase my character because the film demands that’. I won’t be part of a film just because it’s great! I want to have a role for myself. Some films I’ve not done because of date problems; also, a few [that I turned down] didn’t work well eventually at the box office, so I heaved a sigh of relief,” she laughed.

She further added, “In every film, you have your own space. I don’t think I ever got into a film with the notion of ‘Oh! I have to try and make sure that my space has to be equally visible as everyone else’s.’ [In Barfi!] I was a newcomer with two superstars (Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra). It would have been intimidating! But I believed in Dada (Anurag Basu, director). The notion has gone now, where stars think ‘I should be the focus.’ They now look at a film in totality.”

