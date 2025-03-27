I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

For those unaware, Kangana Ranaut started the ongoing discussion about nepotism and the insider vs. outsider divide in Bollywood during her famous appearance on Koffee with Karan.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his witty and humorous remarks, recently took a lighthearted dig at Kangana Ranaut during a press conference in Mumbai. The actor was promoting his upcoming film, Sikandar, when the topic of nepotism came up, leading to a moment that left everyone laughing.

During the event, Salman was asked about his journey as a ‘self-made’ star. In response, he dismissed the idea, saying, “Nobody in this world is self-made. I don’t believe in that. It’s all teamwork. Had my father not come to Mumbai from Indore, I would have been farming there.”

He further elaborated, “He came here, worked in films. Now, I am his son. I could either go back or continue here. People bring new terms for all this, like that thing all of you use a lot—nepotism. I love it.”

The moment turned even more amusing when a journalist mentioned Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, making her Bollywood debut. However, Salman misheard the name and, feigning surprise, asked, “Kangana ki beti aa rahi hai?”

As the media burst into laughter, Salman continued in his signature style, “Ab Kangana ki beti aayengi, toh films karengi ya politics join karengi, toh unko bhi…”. The crowd responded, saying “Nepotism”, to which Salman quipped, “Yeah, she or he will have to do something else now.”

Kangana Ranaut and the Nepotism Debate

For those unaware, Kangana Ranaut started the ongoing discussion about nepotism and the insider vs. outsider divide in Bollywood during her famous appearance on Koffee with Karan.

She has consistently criticized the industry’s preference for star kids over outsiders and has often slammed filmmakers for favoring actors with industry connections.

Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his Eid blockbuster, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss of Ghajini fame, the film marks the actor’s first collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker.

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and others in key roles. Fans are eagerly waiting for this action-packed entertainer, set to hit theaters soon.