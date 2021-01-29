Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in the North-east to shoot for Anubhav Sinha’s untitled spy thriller. The poster boy of content cinema in India loves to explore India and says he is always awestruck to discover its beauty.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in the North-east to shoot for Anubhav Sinha’s untitled spy thriller. The Bollywood star claims that he is a ‘wildlife enthusiast’ as he went on a safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Ayushmann says, “I have always been a wildlife enthusiast and I have cherished opportunities to go on safaris. I went to the Kaziranga National Park and I have to admit that I had the best time. I had an amazing time spotting rhinos, deers and elephants.”

The poster boy of content cinema in India loves to explore India and says he is always awestruck to discover its beauty. Ayushmann says, “I have always been awed by our country’s rich diversity and there is so much for all of us to explore. This incredible experience at Kaziranga will always be etched in my heart forever.”

He adds, “I had also visited the Mudumalai wildlife sanctuary in the past and had an incredible experience there too. After visiting Kaziranga, I have to admit that I would love to reignite my passion for wildlife in the times to come and make incredible memories that will surely last for a lifetime.”