Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • I Would Probably Have Married Neelam: When Govinda Recalled Losing His Cool, Asked Wife Sunita To Leave Him

I Would Probably Have Married Neelam: When Govinda Recalled Losing His Cool, Asked Wife Sunita To Leave Him

This is not the first time that Govinda and Sunita's marriage has faced challenges. Over the years, their relationship has weathered several storms, including allegations of infidelity and linkup rumors.

I Would Probably Have Married Neelam: When Govinda Recalled Losing His Cool, Asked Wife Sunita To Leave Him

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja


Recent reports suggest that Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, might be on the verge of ending their 37-year marriage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to unnamed sources, the couple is allegedly in the final stages of their divorce. Insiders claim that ongoing conflicts and differing lifestyle choices are significant factors behind their separation.

Additionally, rumours suggest that Govinda’s growing closeness to a 30-year-old Marathi actress could also be contributing to the marital discord.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Challenges in Govinda and Sunita’s Marriage

This is not the first time that Govinda and Sunita’s marriage has faced challenges. Over the years, their relationship has weathered several storms, including allegations of infidelity and linkup rumors.

Despite these difficulties, Sunita has consistently stood by Govinda, showcasing her unwavering support. However, their current situation seems more serious, with reports indicating that they have been living separately for some time.

Govinda’s Past Romance with Neelam Kothari

Before his marriage to Sunita, Govinda was deeply infatuated with actress Neelam Kothari. They first met on the sets of his debut film, Ilzaam, in 1986. Their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated, and their off-screen bond was equally strong.

Govinda was so captivated by Neelam that he began comparing Sunita to her, even asking Sunita to change herself to be more like Neelam.

When Govinda Almost Married Neelam

Govinda’s admiration for Neelam led to frequent comparisons, which caused tension between him and Sunita. During one of their arguments, Govinda decided to end his relationship with Sunita, breaking off their engagement.

In an old interview with Stardust, Govinda admitted, “We had constant fights. In one of those fights, Sunita said something about Neelam, and I lost my head and called it quits. I broke off my engagement with her. Had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam.”

How Govinda and Sunita’s Love Story Began

Govinda and Sunita’s love story started when they met through a family connection—Sunita’s elder sister is married to Govinda’s maternal uncle.

During his early days in Bollywood, Govinda lived with his uncle, and Sunita would visit her sister, which led to their frequent interactions. Despite their contrasting backgrounds—Sunita being a sophisticated Bandra girl and Govinda being a humble, desi boy—they bonded over their shared love for dancing.

As their relationship blossomed, Govinda and Sunita exchanged love letters until one day, Sunita’s mother found one of them.

Fortunately, Govinda’s mother, Nirmala Devi, was fond of Sunita and supported their relationship. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1987, in a private ceremony. However, Govinda kept the marriage under wraps to protect his budding career.

Renewing Vows After 25 Years

Govinda and Sunita renewed their wedding vows on their 25th anniversary, fulfilling the last wish of Govinda’s mother. Nirmala Devi wanted them to have a traditional wedding after 25 years of togetherness, as their first wedding was a simple Gandharva Vivah.

Talking about this, Govinda shared, “It was my mother’s wish that I re-marry Sunita, only when I reach the age of 49… We went through a full-fledged wedding after completing 25 years together.”

While Govinda and Sunita’s love story has seen its share of ups and downs, their relationship has always been admired by fans. With divorce rumors making headlines, their fans are hopeful for a positive resolution.

ALSO READ: Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Filed under

govinda govinda divorce Sunita Ahuja

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine