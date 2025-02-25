I Would Probably Have Married Neelam: When Govinda Recalled Losing His Cool, Asked Wife Sunita To Leave Him

This is not the first time that Govinda and Sunita's marriage has faced challenges. Over the years, their relationship has weathered several storms, including allegations of infidelity and linkup rumors.

Recent reports suggest that Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, might be on the verge of ending their 37-year marriage.

According to unnamed sources, the couple is allegedly in the final stages of their divorce. Insiders claim that ongoing conflicts and differing lifestyle choices are significant factors behind their separation.

Additionally, rumours suggest that Govinda’s growing closeness to a 30-year-old Marathi actress could also be contributing to the marital discord.

Challenges in Govinda and Sunita’s Marriage

Despite these difficulties, Sunita has consistently stood by Govinda, showcasing her unwavering support. However, their current situation seems more serious, with reports indicating that they have been living separately for some time.

Govinda’s Past Romance with Neelam Kothari

Before his marriage to Sunita, Govinda was deeply infatuated with actress Neelam Kothari. They first met on the sets of his debut film, Ilzaam, in 1986. Their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated, and their off-screen bond was equally strong.

Govinda was so captivated by Neelam that he began comparing Sunita to her, even asking Sunita to change herself to be more like Neelam.

When Govinda Almost Married Neelam

Govinda’s admiration for Neelam led to frequent comparisons, which caused tension between him and Sunita. During one of their arguments, Govinda decided to end his relationship with Sunita, breaking off their engagement.

In an old interview with Stardust, Govinda admitted, “We had constant fights. In one of those fights, Sunita said something about Neelam, and I lost my head and called it quits. I broke off my engagement with her. Had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam.”

How Govinda and Sunita’s Love Story Began

Govinda and Sunita’s love story started when they met through a family connection—Sunita’s elder sister is married to Govinda’s maternal uncle.

During his early days in Bollywood, Govinda lived with his uncle, and Sunita would visit her sister, which led to their frequent interactions. Despite their contrasting backgrounds—Sunita being a sophisticated Bandra girl and Govinda being a humble, desi boy—they bonded over their shared love for dancing.

As their relationship blossomed, Govinda and Sunita exchanged love letters until one day, Sunita’s mother found one of them.

Fortunately, Govinda’s mother, Nirmala Devi, was fond of Sunita and supported their relationship. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1987, in a private ceremony. However, Govinda kept the marriage under wraps to protect his budding career.

Renewing Vows After 25 Years

Govinda and Sunita renewed their wedding vows on their 25th anniversary, fulfilling the last wish of Govinda’s mother. Nirmala Devi wanted them to have a traditional wedding after 25 years of togetherness, as their first wedding was a simple Gandharva Vivah.

Talking about this, Govinda shared, “It was my mother’s wish that I re-marry Sunita, only when I reach the age of 49… We went through a full-fledged wedding after completing 25 years together.”

While Govinda and Sunita’s love story has seen its share of ups and downs, their relationship has always been admired by fans. With divorce rumors making headlines, their fans are hopeful for a positive resolution.