I Wouldn’t Have Done It For Any Other Reason: Yash Finally Reveals The Reason Why He Chose To Play Ravana In Ramayana

The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will portray Sita. The duo has already completed several sequences in Mumbai.

KGF star Yash has officially started shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated film Ramayana, where he will portray the iconic character of Ravana. In a recent interview with India Today, Yash opened up about his decision to take on this complex role.

Why Did Yash Choose to Play Ravana?

Yash revealed that his choice to play Ravana was driven by his fascination with the character. He stated, “It’s a very fascinating character. I wouldn’t have done it for any other reason. If you asked me if I wanted to play any other character in Ramayana, probably not.”

The actor further explained, “For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor. I like the shades and nuances of this particular character. There is a vast scope to present this character in a different way.”

How Yash Got Involved in the Project

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash shared how he became involved in the Ramayana project. While working on the VFX for his film Toxic in Los Angeles, Yash was approached by Namit Malhotra from VFX company DNEG and Prime Focus.

Yash explained, “He spoke about Ramayana. They had been working on it for many years, and he said, ‘I have this vision, but I’m struggling to put it together with the cast and everything.’”

The two realized they shared a common vision of bringing a film like Ramayana to “the international platform.” Yash, who is also co-producing the film, was convinced to join the project after this conversation.

Star-Studded Cast and Character Lineup

Other notable cast members include:

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is set to be a two-part cinematic extravaganza. The first part is slated for a grand release on Diwali 2026, followed by the sequel on Diwali 2027.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Yash’s portrayal of Ravana, given his powerful performances in the KGF franchise. With an exceptional cast and visionary direction, Ramayana promises to be a monumental cinematic experience. Stay tuned for more updates on this epic saga.

