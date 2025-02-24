Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • I Wouldn’t Have Done It For Any Other Reason: Yash Finally Reveals The Reason Why He Chose To Play Ravana In Ramayana

I Wouldn’t Have Done It For Any Other Reason: Yash Finally Reveals The Reason Why He Chose To Play Ravana In Ramayana

The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will portray Sita. The duo has already completed several sequences in Mumbai.

I Wouldn’t Have Done It For Any Other Reason: Yash Finally Reveals The Reason Why He Chose To Play Ravana In Ramayana

Yash


KGF star Yash has officially started shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated film Ramayana, where he will portray the iconic character of Ravana. In a recent interview with India Today, Yash opened up about his decision to take on this complex role.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Did Yash Choose to Play Ravana?

Yash revealed that his choice to play Ravana was driven by his fascination with the character. He stated, “It’s a very fascinating character. I wouldn’t have done it for any other reason. If you asked me if I wanted to play any other character in Ramayana, probably not.”

The actor further explained, “For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor. I like the shades and nuances of this particular character. There is a vast scope to present this character in a different way.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Yash Got Involved in the Project

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash shared how he became involved in the Ramayana project. While working on the VFX for his film Toxic in Los Angeles, Yash was approached by Namit Malhotra from VFX company DNEG and Prime Focus.

Yash explained, “He spoke about Ramayana. They had been working on it for many years, and he said, ‘I have this vision, but I’m struggling to put it together with the cast and everything.’”

The two realized they shared a common vision of bringing a film like Ramayana to “the international platform.” Yash, who is also co-producing the film, was convinced to join the project after this conversation.

Star-Studded Cast and Character Lineup

The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will portray Sita. The duo has already completed several sequences in Mumbai.

Other notable cast members include:

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is set to be a two-part cinematic extravaganza. The first part is slated for a grand release on Diwali 2026, followed by the sequel on Diwali 2027.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Yash’s portrayal of Ravana, given his powerful performances in the KGF franchise. With an exceptional cast and visionary direction, Ramayana promises to be a monumental cinematic experience. Stay tuned for more updates on this epic saga.

ALSO READ: Who Is Prajakta Koli Getting Married To? Here’s How Mostly Sane First Met Her Longtime Partner Vrishank Khanal

Filed under

Ramayana ranbir kapoor ravana yash

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Mahashivratri 2025 Bank Holiday Alert: Where Banks Are Closed On February 26; Check Full List

Mahashivratri 2025 Bank Holiday Alert: Where Banks Are Closed On February 26; Check Full List

Watch | Shocking Footage Of Deadly Bridge Collapse In South Korea: 2 Killed, 5 Injured, Rescue Underway

Watch | Shocking Footage Of Deadly Bridge Collapse In South Korea: 2 Killed, 5 Injured,...

Supreme Court Sets Aside RJD Leader Sunil Kumar Singh’s Expulsion From Bihar Legislative Council

Supreme Court Sets Aside RJD Leader Sunil Kumar Singh’s Expulsion From Bihar Legislative Council

Apple Pledges $500 Billion U.S. Investment, Plans New AI Server Factory In Texas And 20,000 Jobs

Apple Pledges $500 Billion U.S. Investment, Plans New AI Server Factory In Texas And 20,000...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine