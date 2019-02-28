The entire nation has come together to wish for the safe return of Air Force Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who is currently in custody of Pakistan. Recently, Bollywood stars also came together and took it as their responsibility to share their concern over Twitter. Stars like Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen and Hrithik Roshan wished for his safer return.

After Air Force Commander Abhinandan Varthaman came under the custody of Pakistan, the whole nation is praying for his safer come back. Meanwhile, Bollywood stars Karan Johan, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Sushmita Sen along with many actors took to their official Twitter handles to share their concerns over this issue. Everyone is wishing for his safe return from Pakistan. Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh postponed the inauguration of the Madame Tussauds wax statue in Delhi because of the rising attention between Pakistan and India. The statue is located at the Regal building at Connaught Place, Delhi. The actor recently took to her official Twitter handle to share the postpone related news. He also said that India’s soldiers are trying their best to fight back, this is our responsibility to support them.

One of the spokespeople from the Foreign Ministry said that Pakistan has responded to India’s attack. Pakistan Army also released a video of a blindfolded man, who was later recognised to be Wing Commander IAF officer, when he said his service number. Post to which, India has asked Pakistan to immediately take an action and ensure the safe return of the officer. It is not only, Bollywood stars but the entire country has come together to support the soldiers at the border and now after watching the video of our IAF officer, everyone wants Abhinandan to return back safely. All theses tensions were risened after the terror attack took place in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

Here is the list of tweets:

Thoughts with #WingCommanderAbhinandan and his family. Hoping for his early and safe return. #IndianAirForce — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 27, 2019

Thoughts and strength to #WingCommandarAbhinandan amd his familly….India stands tall and proud with you…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 27, 2019

Terrorists kill our men. We destroy a terror camp (they deny casualties but don't deny existence of terror camp). They capture our pilot. This isn't even on the same footing. #Pakistan supports terror. #India does not. War can't and won't change this fact. Neither will diplomacy. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 27, 2019

We are all praying for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman #IAF gratitude from the daughter of a retired Indian Airforce officer @fbhutto for choosing humanity first & a way to peace🙏 Dugga Dugga & God bless https://t.co/6ztsyV5Dss — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 27, 2019

To all those who cheered from the sidelines yesterday, with all humility I ask you to read the next sentence. “He has still not returned” #wingcommanderabhinandan #SayNoToWar 🙏🙏🙏 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) February 27, 2019

My prayers with #wingcommanderabhinandan hope he is safe & we see him back on home soil very soon… — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) February 27, 2019

