After Air Force Commander Abhinandan Varthaman came under the custody of Pakistan, the whole nation is praying for his safer come back. Meanwhile, Bollywood stars Karan Johan, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Sushmita Sen along with many actors took to their official Twitter handles to share their concerns over this issue. Everyone is wishing for his safe return from Pakistan. Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh postponed the inauguration of the Madame Tussauds wax statue in Delhi because of the rising attention between Pakistan and India. The statue is located at the Regal building at Connaught Place, Delhi. The actor recently took to her official Twitter handle to share the postpone related news. He also said that India’s soldiers are trying their best to fight back, this is our responsibility to support them.
One of the spokespeople from the Foreign Ministry said that Pakistan has responded to India’s attack. Pakistan Army also released a video of a blindfolded man, who was later recognised to be Wing Commander IAF officer, when he said his service number. Post to which, India has asked Pakistan to immediately take an action and ensure the safe return of the officer. It is not only, Bollywood stars but the entire country has come together to support the soldiers at the border and now after watching the video of our IAF officer, everyone wants Abhinandan to return back safely. All theses tensions were risened after the terror attack took place in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.
Here is the list of tweets:
Leave a Reply