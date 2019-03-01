People all across the country have been gushing over Abhinandan's return. Some performed puja, while others have jampacked the Wagah-Attari border as they wait to see their hero

India is all set to welcome its warrior Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is to return home today after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that Indian Air Force Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be sent back to India as a sign of peace gesture by Pakistan. Wing Commander Varthaman will be escorted by Indian defence attache and Pakistani diplomat. His release will be via Wagah border.

Tamil Nadu: A special thanks giving prayer was organised today by state Home Guards at Kalikambal Temple in Chennai ahead of Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman's release by Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/Dz3F24vaxn — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2019

Well, it’s not just the commoners who are awaiting Wing Commander’s arrival as Bollywood too have come together in his support. Bollywood stars have taken it to Twitter to welcome Abhinandan.

Referring to Abhinandan’s release, director Karan Johar said, “We salute your bravery and valour….we applaud your strength in the face of adversity….#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan”

We salute your bravery and valour….we applaud your strength in the face of adversity….#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 1, 2019

Emraan Hashmi too joined the bandwagon and tweeted, “Everyone awaits your return. Proud of you sir !! Salutes to the brave son of India #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan”

Everyone awaits your return . Proud of you sir !! Salutes to the brave son of india #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 1, 2019

While Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note in Hindi, “प्यारे अभिनंदन ! आपका भारत की धरती पर एक बार फिर से अभिनंदन है। हम सबको समय समय पर साहस, धैर्य, विश्वास, गर्व और गौरव वाली जीती जागती मिसाल की ज़रूरत पड़ती है। विपरीत परिस्थितियों में आपके व्यक्तित्व ने हमें वो दिखाया। उसके लिए 130 करोड़ भारतवासियों की तरफ़ से धन्यवाद।जीते रहो।”

प्यारे अभिनंदन ! आपका भारत की धरती पर एक बार फिर से अभिनंदन है। हम सबको समय समय पर साहस, धैर्य, विश्वास, गर्व और गौरव वाली जीती जागती मिसाल की ज़रूरत पड़ती है। विपरीत परिस्थितियों में आपके व्यक्तित्व ने हमें वो दिखाया। उसके लिए 130 करोड़ भारतवासियों की तरफ़ से धन्यवाद।जीते रहो।🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WY6tZikO3d — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 1, 2019

On Wednesday, Varthaman had landed in Pakistan after he ejected from aircraft MiG 21 following crash. The same day Pakistan in a counter-move against India launched air strikes in the Indian territory.

