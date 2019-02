IAF strike Pakistan PoK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes: Pakistan has decided to impose a ban on Indian Films post IAF strikes on February 26. Pakistani I&B minister Fawad Hussain said in a statement that Pakistan has boycotted Indian content and no Indian films will be released in the country.

IAF strike Pakistan PoK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes: In response to IAF Strikes on Jaish-E-Mohammed terror camps at Balakot in Pakistan, the latter has decided to ban the release of Indian films across the border. Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain has been quoted by an entertainment portal saying that Pakistan has boycotted Indian content. As a result of which, no Indian films will be released in the country. The minister added that they have also asked the concerned authorities to act against Made In India advertisements. In one of the tweets posted on his official Twitter account, he used the hashtag #PakistanTayarHai (Pakistan is ready).

All Pakistan Exhibitors Association chairperson Zoraiz Lashrari said in a statement that the exhibitors in the country have decided to focus on local content until the current tension in the region subsides. Earlier, Indian filmmakers and regulatory bodies had decided not to release their films in Pakistan post the deadly Pulwama terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Films like Notebook, Kabir Singh, Satellite Shankar, Milan Talkies, Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal, Badla and Kesari will not release in Pakistan.

The Indian Air Force on February 26 crossed the Pakistan Air Space at around 3: 30 am and targeted the terror camps of the organisation that claimed responsibility for Pulwama attacks. On February 14, a suicide bomber seated in an SUV loaded by explosives attacked the convoy of CRPF jawans in the Kashmir Valley and resulted in the loss of more than 40 lives.

